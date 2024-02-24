Commitment to maintain services despite unprecedented financial challenges

The proposed financial plans for 2024/25 will support local services and sustain key projects despite unprecedented financial challenges, thanks to almost £10m of one-off funding from reserves.

This will give us time to engage with communities over the next 12 months to shape future service plans, which will deliver substantial ongoing savings through our ongoing Transformation Programme.

of draft financial plan will be considered at a full Council meeting on Thursday 29 February.

Inter-party budget proposal

The draft revenue and capital budget proposals have been developed by a cross-party advisory group, which will continue its work over the next year with the aim of identifying savings of at least £5 million by 2025/26.

COSLA announced a national reduction in local authority funding cash of £62.7m in revenue and £54.9m in capital. These cuts, with continued ring-fencing, mean we don't have enough money to provide all the local services people want to the standards they demand.

Despite £10m of reserves, savings of £4.4m will still be required in 2024/25. Among the proposals to achieve this are the removal of one of the two Community Action Teams, an average increase of ten per cent in fees and charges and the continued transformation of the Council to make it more efficient. This will allow us to maintain current investment in roads, education and new school buildings and increase the funding available for children and young people who require additional support.

Council Tax

While it has already been agreed to freeze Council Tax in 2024/25, budget plans include an indicative increase of ten per cent for 2025/26, followed by five per cent increases in the following three years. However, these will not be officially decided until the annual budget is considered each year as normal.

The indicative increases are in response to significant financial pressures, including inflationary pressures of £6.7m, which leave us in the bleak position of rising Council Tax rates and permanent service cuts in the future to balance the books . We currently have one of the lowest Council Tax rates in mainland Scotland.

Highlights of the draft budget

£300m of capital investment over the next three years, including new schools and care facilities

£21.6m will be spent on roads and transport infrastructure over the next three years

Funding to sustain a Demand Responsive Travel scheme in Berwickshire, building on the Pingo trial

Additional funding to manage pressures on social work and social care due to demographic change and increased need

Investment in business infrastructure to support inward investment and job creation in Tweedbank and Duns

Raising funds to support Live Borders and other local sports and entertainment funds

Additional funding to manage significant pressures on out-of-area care placements for children and young people with additional needs and school transport

Retaining funding for additional community policing resources, through a single community action team of seven officers

Continued commitment to making the Council more efficient to support budget savings, including the use of technology

Chairman of the Council, Councilor Euan Jardine

“Over the past 10 years, Scottish Borders Council has taken over £80 million from its core budget through savings, while mainly protecting public services and communities.

“The sad reality is that with continued pressure on Council funding, through huge cost increases such as those experienced by families, underfunding and restrictions on what we can spend some of this funding on, we now have to see some extremely difficult decisions.

“Through using almost £10m of reserves – our 'rainy day fund' to compare it to the household budget – making £4.4m of savings and £3.2m from the Scottish Government for a Council Tax freeze, we we can almost maintain the status quo for 2024/25. But beyond that, we have no choice but to significantly increase Council Tax, while also permanently cutting some services.

“Over the next 12 months we will be engaging with our residents and communities about the options available and this will inform whether we should follow the path of a ten per cent increase in Council Tax in 2025/26 or whether we can reduce it slightly. Indeed, it is about the trade-offs that elected members, communities and residents are prepared to make between the services they want and the contribution they are prepared to pay for it.

“Even with the indicative increase in Council Tax, it is likely that our Council Tax rates will still be below the Scottish average.”

Future savings

It is predicted that £5 million of savings will still be needed in 2025/26, even with a potential increase in Council Tax of ten per cent in that year. The savings required would rise to £6m if Council Tax were to rise by just eight per cent.

To put this into context, £6m currently funds the total annual costs of all school transport, our homelessness service, employment support service and this year's investment in affordable housing.

Councilor Mark Rowley, Executive Member for Service Delivery and Transformation

“This draft budget maintains our commitment to important infrastructure projects, including new schools and two residential villages, to investment in our roads and to the development of business infrastructure that will bring new businesses and jobs to the area. and will allow local firms to grow.

“It will also retain seven additional community policing resources, protect the bus network and provide critical funding to key partners that will benefit our communities, including affordable housing. All of these are priorities for our residents, as we saw in the recent survey that attracted more than 2,000 responses.

“This Council has an outstanding record of financial management and delivering savings over a long period, but there is no fat left on the bone. Savings are becoming harder and harder to find and increasingly unpopular, but we risk the long-term viability of the Council if we don't deal with those issues now and make some permanent service reductions.

“Once next year's budget is set at the end of the month, we need to have some very frank conversations with our residents about the next steps, including reducing the properties we operate from and which services may need to be completely sacrificed or be reduced to protecting others.”

Over 2000 survey responses

The views of over 2,000 local people who completed the Council's Budget/Plan survey have been fed into the cross-party working group, including the views of more than 800 young people. This has helped shape the budget proposals and the final version of the Council Plan, which will also be discussed at next week's Council meeting.

Councilor Robin Tatler, leader of the Independent group

“The response to this year's budget survey and the Council Plan has been great and very useful in shaping budget decisions. It would be very welcome to implement some of the ideas that came forward for areas of investment or reducing fees, but unfortunately the extremely difficult financial situation we are facing is not possible.

“In the future we will have to look closely at maintaining those services we are required to provide and review the provision of those we do not need and are not funded to provide.

“We will maintain our support for Live Borders and the provision of sport, leisure and cultural services. We will also continue to help the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Councilor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, SNP and Green group leader

“Across the country, local authorities have to make incredibly difficult decisions and the time is coming when we will be in the same position.

“The proposed budget protects frontline services, even with £4.4m of savings included, but it cannot continue and the views of our residents and communities over the next 12 months will be key to the shape and delivery of services in it the future and levels of Council Tax.

“Despite being in opposition, we are committed to working with parties across the political spectrum to minimize the impact of future austerity on our communities and ensure they have a real say in what happens next after.”

Councilor Euan Robson, Liberal Democrat group leader

“Some difficult decisions lie ahead for all local councilors given the current financial pressures. Using reserves to fill gaps can only ever be a short-term measure and this budget buys time for us to fully engage with Borders and develop the necessary proposals to ensure this Council balances the books again in 2025/26 and beyond .”

More information

One-time reserves

The financial plan uses one-off reserves of £9.6m to balance the financial position in 2024/25. £8.4m of these reserves come from 'Services Concessions' made last year, which allowed for the re-profiling of debt accounting arrangements associated with PPP contracts. These savings were set aside to support the five-year revenue plan, but were originally intended to be used over a four-year period.

Due to the extreme challenges facing the Council, this full reserve along with an additional £1.2m is proposed to support the 2024/2025 budget. The use of one-time resources can only buy time to provide permanent financial sustainability and extend the period during which the Council is living within its means. It also reduces reserves going forward, which reduces the Council's ability to deal with yet unknown pressures, including, for example, emergencies/the recovery period after an emergency.

Budget Working Group

Members of the cross-party Budget Working Group were: Cllr Leagh Douglas, Cllr Marshall Douglas, Cllr Euan Jardine, Cllr Neil Mackinnon, Cllr Watson McAteer, Cllr Julie Pirone, Cllr Mark Rowley, Cllr Euan Robson, Cllr Fay Sllr Tatler and Cllr Elaine Thornton- Nicole.