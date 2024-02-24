Texas Charter Schools International Leadership





International Leadership Texas (ILTexas) hosted its first Leadership Speaker Series of 2024 on Friday, February 23 at the ILTexas Katy-Westpark High School campus in Richmond, TX. ILTexas hosted Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper, of the Washington, DC-based Cohen Group, for the event. Lt. Gen. Hooper spoke to ILTexas students about his extensive military career, spanning 41 years; his time in diplomacy and global travel; his service in the private sector; and how his Nine Leadership Principles have helped shape the person he is today. In September, the top three percent of ILTexas' 2023-2024 senior class went to Washington, DC as part of the ILTexas Distinguished Student Ambassadors Program. It was during one such trip that the students first met and interacted with Lt. General Hooper, and the invitation was extended to him to be a guest of the Leadership Speaker Series. The mission of ILTexas is to prepare students for outstanding leadership roles in the international community by emphasizing servant leadership, English, Spanish, and Chinese language proficiency, and strengthening mind, body, and character. In honor of the mission, the ILTexas Leadership Speaker Series offers ILTexas high school students the opportunity to engage with and learn from some of the greatest leaders the international community has seen. The ILTexas Leadership Speaker Series is for students, by students. In other words, they run the show! On the day of the event, students are running everything from technical setup, to speaker introductions and forming a student panel to moderated questions, cameras and audio to further promote leadership among their peers. IN CASE YOU ARE MISSING: Watch the recording of the event here! Lieutenant General Charles Hooper Biography: Lt. Gen. Charles Hooper (Ret.) joined the Cohen Group as a Senior Advisor in October 2020 after a distinguished 41-year military career. He most recently served as Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). In this role, he led the agency responsible for the sale of all US weapons, military equipment, support services and training packages to foreign governments, which included supervision of 20,000 people worldwide and over $50 billion in annual sales. As leader of DSCA, Lt. Gen. Hooper built strong relationships with officials from allied countries around the world – not only defense officials, but also leaders from foreign ministries and finance ministries, among others. During his career, Lt. Gen. Hooper has held high-level military-political positions around the world. Prior to his role at DSCA, Lt. Gen. Hooper served as Senior U.S. Defense Official/U.S. Defense Attaché and Chief of the Military Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo. He also served as Director of Strategy, Plans and Programs at the US Africa Command and Deputy Director for Strategic Planning and Policy at the US Indo-Pacific Command. Lt. Gen. Hooper spent most of his career focusing on U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific region, and particularly on U.S.-China bilateral relations. In 1975, Lt. Gen. Hooper was one of the first West Point cadets selected to study the Mandarin dialect of the Chinese language, which he still speaks fluently. He also speaks Arabic.

