We have good news – Greenpeace International

Notable victories in the climate and environmental justice space to inspire us in our fight for a better, greener and fairer world for all.

Norway – Greenpeace Nordic and Natur og Ungdom (Young Friends of the Earth Norway) secured a historic victory against the Norwegian state

Greenpeace Norway and Natur og Ungdom (Young Friends of the Earth Norway) take Norway to court over new oil fields. Marthe Haarstad / Greenpeace

Greenpeace Norway and Natur og Ungdom (Young Friends of the Earth Norway) challenged the Norwegian state in court over the legality of allowing three new oil and gas fields, Yggdrasil, Breidablikk and Tyrving in the North Sea, and won!

On January 18, 2024, the court found that the drilling permits were invalid because global climate impacts were not properly addressed in the environmental impact assessment. This is a violation of the Norwegian constitution. The ruling means Equinor and Aker BP must stop production from these fields and will most likely have an impact on other fields that have recently been approved.

United States – Approvals for new LNG export projects suspended

A group of StopLNG frontliners come to Washington, DC to make their voices heard on the LNG permit freeze and their real demands for a permanent ban and a plan to shut down existing fossil fuel operations. Tim Aubry / Greenpeace

On January 26, the White House made the decision to halt pending LNG export project approvals and will evaluate projects based on the latest climate science and its impact on the environment, among other considerations. Greenpeace USA tries to defend the decision and turn it into a permanent ban on LNG exports. If we want to reach net zero by 2050 and ensure a peaceful and livable planet, we must stop new oil and gas.

Oceans – Palau is the first of 60 countries needed to ratify the historic UN Ocean Treaty

Greenpeace activists in the US project a message reading: Strong Global Ocean Treaty Now! at the iconic Guggenheim museum to send a clear message to delegates at the United Nations in New York during the second week of the resumption of IGC5 negotiations. Green Peace

On January 22, 2024, Palau became the first country to formally ratify the UN Ocean Treaty by depositing its ratification with the United Nations. This is a further sign of the continued leadership of the Pacific Small Island Developing States in ocean protection. Chile follows close behind, as its Senate unanimously approved ratification of the UN Ocean Treaty in January. Chilean ratification became official on February 20. Both countries are paving the way forward to bring the historic Treaty to life.

The landmark UN Ocean Treaty is crucial for ocean protection and is the most important multilateral environmental agreement since the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. Adopted in June 2023 and signed by 87 countries in September 2023, it will enter into force only after it is ratified by at least 60. Greenpeace is asking governments to follow suit and ratify the treaty by the time of the UN Ocean Conference in Nice in 2025.

Thailand – People win lawsuit against government for inaction on haze crisis

People win lawsuit against Thai government for inaction on Thailand's haze crisis Visarut Sankham / Greenpeace

On January 19, 2024, the Chiang Mai Administrative Court decided a popular case against the Prime Minister and the National Environment Board for negligence and slow response in carrying out their duty in addressing and resolving the toxic haze crisis in Northern Thailand. This court case was led by legal organizations – EnLaw and Chiang Mai University Faculty of Law, supported by Greenpeace Thailand.

Northern Thailand has experienced choking haze problems every year for nearly 20 years due to the burning of open crops for maize production, as well as forest fires in the country and neighboring countries. The government has been deemed negligent in its response to this public health crisis. The court's decision is a small victory for the people and should be the impetus for a long overdue comprehensive prevention plan, developed together with local and indigenous peoples in the area, to protect public health.

Europe – Norway's decision to open the Arctic to deep-sea mining is criticized

International activists and environmental organizations gather outside the Norwegian Parliament to share solidarity and hope for the reversal of the decision taken by the government after the vote to approve the opening of deep sea mining. Will Rose / Greenpeace

of The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to criticize Norway's decision to open the Arctic to deep-sea mining while reiterating calls for a global moratorium. The Norwegian government lobbied hard against this, but resistance to ocean mining continues to grow. This vote damages the social license of the industry and shows other governments the resistance they will face if they support the destructive deep sea mining industry. Greenpeace Nordic had worked with allies and quickly mobilized support from Greenpeace activists across the EU to pressure MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) to stand strong and vote for ocean protection.

Belgium – Running event, 20km Belgium, drops TotalEnergies as sponsor

Greenpeace Belgium activists are calling on the public at the Brussels 20km, one of Belgium's most popular sporting events, to reject sponsorship from fossil fuel company TotalEnergies Betty Matthysen / Greenpeace

After two years of campaigning by environmental and human rights organisations, the organization of the Brussels 20km, an annual running event, dropped TotalEnergies as its main sponsor. TotalEnergies had used the 20km as part of the greenwash since 2004, but in recent editions, pressure to end this toxic relationship increased, including the hanging of Greenpeace Belgium banners, runners' actions and meetings with the organizers. This is literally a victory of hearts, minds and feet for the climate!

Australia – Australian government proposal to impose limits on carbon pollution for newly sold cars

An electric car in Sydney. Greenpeace / Isabella Moore

Greenpeace Australia Pacific 'Electrify' campaign reached an important milestone this week: the Australian Government proposes introduce annual limits on carbon pollution for new cars sold. The government's proposal will put Australia on a trajectory to reduce car emissions, enabling an ICE (internal combustion engine) phase-out by 2035 and Net Zero by 2050. Greenpeace Australia Pacific has built public support for the policy over the past two years and has received a positive reception. The next step is for it to become law.