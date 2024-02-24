Mayors and government leaders call for sustainable urban transformation





Cities hold the key to countering a range of environmental threats, but need more funding and need to improve their integration into multilateral governance structures. That was the message sent by governments, experts and other stakeholders on February 23 as they met in Nairobi, Kenya for the United Nations-backed Cities and Regions Summit. The meeting explored how urban areas can become models of sustainability by using less energy, increasing the use of nature-based solutions and reducing pollution, among other things. The conclusions from the summit will contribute to the discussions in the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) starting on February 26 in Nairobi. Since cities are home to half of the world's people, their sustainability is considered essential to tackling a triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste. Cities are uniquely positioned to support the implementation of global agreements known as the Multilateral Environmental Agreement (MEA) and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, humanity's blueprint for a better future. However, The Paris Agreement on climate change and Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework are among the few MEAs that engage local and regional governments. Participants at the Cities and Regions Summit said that increasing subnational government participation would be key to addressing the triple planetary crisis. They called for the formal involvement of subnational governments in MEAs and resources to help cities implement these agreements. The financial gap There is an urgent need for cities and regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries, to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis. However, urban areas face many challenges in attracting finance. This is related to a number of issues, including poor creditworthiness, insufficient financial alignment with national governments and lack of access to multilateral development finance. “Local governments often face socio-political barriers that prevent their access to the resources and funding needed to effectively address the triple planetary crisis,” said Josefina Belmonte, Mayor of Quezon City, Philippines and a past UNEP . Champion of the Earth. Cities need new financial mechanisms and governance structures that can grow quickly and efficiently. Public funds, public-private partnerships and green bonds are new ways to grow the capital cities are looking for, experts in Nairobi said. UNEP is working with its partners, including Green Cities Partnership with UN-Habitat, to integrate environmental considerations into local, regional, national and global urban policy-making. UNEP is also promoting the engagement of local governments in the implementation of MEAs. About the Cities and Regions Summit The Summit of Cities and Regions is a recurring event that has taken place since UNEA-4 in 2019. The Summit aims to bring together mayors and other representatives from cities and regions around the world to engage in a collaborative dialogue on issues urgent climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution; and convey the voices of local and regional governments to Member States participating in UNEA. The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) will take place from 26 February to 1 March 2024 at the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya. As the world's highest decision-making body on the environment, UNEA aims to help restore harmony between humanity and nature, improving the lives of the world's most vulnerable people.UNEA-6 will focus on how multilateralism can help tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unep.org/technical-highlight/mayors-and-government-leaders-call-sustainable-urban-transformation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos