University of York staff will walk off the job on Monday if no deal is reached over the weekend





Academic staff at York University have voted to strike on Monday unless the school comes back to the table with a “real plan to address the affordability crisis”. In a press release Friday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 3903, which represents the workers, said about 3,000 contract instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants in York will stage a strike on Monday unless an agreement is reached. agreement with their employer. . “We are struggling to make ends meet. Basic needs like housing and food have gone up in price, but wages for the people who do most of the teaching at York have fallen further and further behind,” CUPE 3903 spokesperson and PhD student Erin. McIntosh said in the release. “The employer is still making an offer that is well below the rising cost of living. Who can afford to work in York anymore?” Picket lines are expected to grow on Monday, with a rally scheduled for the same morning outside York University tube station. The union did not provide details on the contract negotiations. The move comes just over five years after the 2018 strike at the university, when the Ford government stepped in and passed legislation to end the months-long labor dispute. At the time, the province also passed the unconstitutional bill 124 that capped wages at one percent per year. “That law was later struck down by the courts as unconstitutional, but York has yet to address the imbalance it created,” the release said. McIntosh said the issue comes down to equity and access. Even workers who are students are finding school unaffordable, which is affecting the quality of education, she said. “We don't want to be in this position, but things are at a breaking point. The university needs to get serious about negotiating in a way that addresses issues of affordability and equity,” McIntosh said. In a statement on Friday, the University of York said it met with the union about the planned deal talks on Friday afternoon. He said negotiations between the university and the union could continue over the weekend and into next week with the agreement of both sides. “The university is ensuring that students' learning needs remain the top priority. Contingency plans for all other aspects of university operations are in place and will be activated as needed,” the university said.

