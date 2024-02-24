Ukraine's top diplomat tells UN skeptics his country 'will win the war' | News, Sports, Jobs





UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday told skeptics who believe Ukraine can't win the war with Russia that they will be proven wrong: “Ukraine will win the war.”

Dmytro Kuleba, speaking at the United Nations on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, urged the nations of the world to stand behind Ukraine. If they do, he said, victory will come “sooner than later.”

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia hit back by repeating Moscow's claim that it did not start the conflict. He blamed the West for instigating it, accused Ukraine of being a tool of Western geopolitical ambitions and vowed that Russia “Special Military Operation” it will not end until its goals are achieved.

Those goals, stated on February 24, 2022, the day Russian troops crossed the border, include demilitarizing Ukraine and securing it. “Neutral Status”.

The UN General Assembly and Security Council are marking the anniversary with ministerial meetings, which are taking place as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks more US military aid and Russian forces make new advances in eastern Ukraine.

The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia's veto power. Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but they serve as a barometer of world opinion.

Addressing the 193-member assembly, Kuleba recalled that more than 140 countries supported resolutions supporting Ukraine and calling on Russian forces to withdraw. But, he said, “Moscow's goal is to destroy Ukraine and they are quite open about that.”

He said that the countries that now say that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia and end the war are either “misinformed” or did not follow events after 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and supported an armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine. The two countries, he said, held about 200 rounds of negotiations and made 20 ceasefire agreements.

“All these peace efforts ended two years ago, when Russia dismantled the Minsk process and launched its full-scale occupation. said Kuleba. “Why would anyone suggest today that following the same logic will lead us to a different result?”

Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan is “the only serious peace proposal on the table” said Kuleba, calling on other countries to add their diplomatic weight. The plan calls for the expulsion of Russian forces, the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes and the construction of a Euro-Atlantic security architecture with guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Kuleba said he wanted to make one point clear. When Russia invaded, diplomats and experts did not believe that Ukraine would survive.

“Today, the same people do not believe that Ukraine can win this war. he said. “They were wrong once and they will be wrong again. Ukraine survived the invasion. Ukraine will win the war. And if we act collectively and together, it will happen … sooner rather than later.”

Nebenzia slammed Zelenskyy's plan.

“It is nothing more than an ultimatum to Russia and an attempt to lure as many countries as possible into endless meetings for this utopian project at any possible price. he said.

At the General Assembly, where representatives of 64 countries are scheduled to speak, there was strong support for Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he understands there is a sense of war fatigue and that a compromise may seem attractive, but he said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not seeking compromise.

“Rather, this is a neo-imperialist bully who believes might is right.” he said. “If Putin were to achieve some sort of victory, the rest of the world would suffer as well. What starts in Ukraine would not end here.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the assembly, “Only our determination can prevent the neo-imperial illusions that may arise in any part of the world.”

“We must stay the course until Mr. Putin realizes that the days of European imperialism are gone forever. he said.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that at Ukraine's request his government will organize a high-level peace conference by the summer. He invited all nations to participate and work “To find common ground for peace” based on the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Neither the assembly nor the council took any action to mark the anniversary. But before the council meeting, Kuleba read a statement from more than 50 countries, surrounded by their ministers and ambassadors, condemning Russia's aggression, “flagrant violation of international law” and its attacks on civilians and the infrastructure they need to survive, “which may constitute war crimes”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the council, saying Russia's full-scale occupation of Ukraine violated the UN Charter and international law, and two years later “The war in Ukraine remains an open wound in the heart of Europe.”

He called the invasion “A dangerous precedent”, emphasizing that the newly independent countries in Africa did not change the borders established by the colonial powers “with the stroke of a pen” because they knew it would be opened “Pandora's Box”.

The UN chief said the path to peace is respecting the UN Charter's fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that the war is deepening geopolitical divisions. “The risk of escalation and widening of the conflict is very real.” he said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Security Council “Putin is making it clear every day, every hour … that he does not want to negotiate peace. He wants to end his conquest.”

And US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said through all of Russia “Lies, Putin has tried to rewrite history, justify the unjustifiable, break the will of the Ukrainian people and break the will of the international community.”

“We cannot allow this to happen,” she said.