OSCE leaders demand an immediate end to Russia's war against Ukraine





VIENNA, 24 February Today, as we mark the second year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the OSCE Troika – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Malta's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen – and the Secretary General of the OSCE, Helga Maria Schmid, call on Russia to immediately stop its war against Ukraine and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognized borders. Throughout Malta's chairmanship of the OSCE, Ukraine will remain a priority, said Acting Minister Ian Borg, adding that Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine has not only undermined peace and stability across the OSCE region- but it has also set a troubling precedent for global security and the rules-based international order. Minister Borg reiterated his commitment to maintain OSCE support for Ukraine in addressing and mitigating the consequences of aggression. Underscoring this commitment, Minister Borgs' recent visit to Kyiv conveyed a firm message of determination and sustained will to further deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the OSCE. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani added that this war is not only fought on the battlefield. Ukrainians are its immediate victims, but the consequences go beyond; they are widespread and complex. Today, the very essence of human dignity and freedom has been challenged. Here at the OSCE, we must continue to expose Russia and condemn its illegal and unjustified aggression, demand its immediate cessation and demand accountability. We have a duty to unite and effectively support the struggle of all those who defend freedom, democracy and justice. In her speech, Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen reiterated Finland's respect and admiration for the courage, resistance and perseverance of Ukraine and its people, adding that Ukraine will remain at the center of work in the OSCE even during the Finnish Presidency. . in 2025. Finland is committed to ensuring full responsibility for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Minister Valtonen stated, recalling that three mechanisms of Moscow have been used so far to investigate the impact of the war. Minister Valtonen also added that Finland will work in the International Coalition, called by Ukraine and Canada, for the return of Ukrainian children who have been illegally deported or forcibly transferred from Russia in violation of their rights and international law. Secretary General Schmid said that these have been two years of death and tragedy that have caused unbearable suffering to so many innocent civilians. Among them are three OSCE colleagues who have been detained in Donetsk and Luhansk for almost 700 days now. I reiterate our call for their immediate return to their families and will continue to use every channel and opportunity to secure their release. The OSCE continues to support the people, government and civil society of Ukraine through the Support Program for Ukraine, funded by extrabudgetary funding from participating states. The program implements 20 projects with Ukrainian partners to mitigate the impact of the war. The OSCE Troika was established at the Helsinki Summit in 1992 to bring continuity to the Organization's leadership. It is a form of cooperation between the current, previous and future Presidency.

