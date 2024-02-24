Antnio Guterres (UN Secretary General) on Ukraine – Security Council, 9557th meeting

Madam President, Your Excellency,

The Charter of the United Nations and international law are our guide to creating a world free from the scar of war.

However, Russia's outright invasion of Ukraine directly violated both.

Two years later and a decade since Russia's attempted illegal annexation of the Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, the war in Ukraine remains an open wound in the heart of Europe.

It is high time for peace, a just peace, based on the Charter of the United Nations, international law and the resolutions of the General Assembly.

Madam President,

The card is clear:

The United Nations is based on the principle of sovereign equality of all its members.

International disputes will be settled by peaceful means;

And all States shall refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any other State.

Dispute resolution mechanisms are set out in Chapter VI of the Charter. They include negotiation, investigation, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement and the use of agencies or regional agreements.

These should be the tools we use to resolve complaints.

Madam President,

Our world is in a chaotic moment.

After the Cold War and then a period of unipolarity, we are now making a turbulent transition to a still uncertain multipolar world.

Power relations are unclear, creating a sense of instability and impunity.

All boundaries are the result of history. Many communities are separated by those borders. Many people living on one side have strong ethnic, cultural or other ties to communities on the other side.

Can we afford to deal with the different interpretations of history that are so prevalent around the world through war?

We must pay tribute to the wisdom of African leaders and follow their example.

Colonial powers, including those in my country, divided the continent of Africa with the stroke of a pen as they did in other parts of the world.

But post-independence leaders realized that trying to change the borders would open a Pandora's box of bloodshed and fuel even greater grievances.

In my experience, it is extremely difficult for people to come to terms with the past.

What is more important and less difficult is to help them agree on the future.

To agree on this future, international law and the principles set out in the UN Charter, including respect for the territorial integrity and political independence of states, are essential.

This is why the Russian invasion of Ukraine is such a dangerous precedent.

Madam President,

In every war, everyone suffers.

But the people of Ukraine are suffering terribly from the war caused by Russia.

Over ten and a half thousand men, women and children were killed, although the true figure is likely to be higher.

Damage and destruction of hospitals, schools, health facilities and civil infrastructure are frequent and increasing.

Ninety educational and health facilities were damaged or destroyed in January alone.

And amid a brutal winter, more than 380 towns and villages across the country were without power earlier this month, according to the Ukrainian power company.

The United Nations has documented widespread and disturbing brutality:

The International Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine reported tortured civilians and prisoners, and more than two hundred cases of sexual violence, mainly, but not exclusively, by Russian Federation forces.

All perpetrators must be held accountable.

Many Ukrainians are experiencing the living nightmare of losing their children.

All children who have been deported must be reunited with their families.

Nearly four million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, including almost one million children.

And over fourteen and a half million people inside the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian aid programs carried out by the United Nations and our partners, especially our Ukrainian partners, reached eleven million people last year.

This included providing life-saving food, water, healthcare and shelter, as well as working to remove the deadly explosives that litter the Ukrainian landscape.

However, access for about one and a half million people is extremely limited.

This has to change.

Attacks against humanitarians and civilian infrastructure must stop.

And I call on donors to fully fund the $3.1 billion appeal to put our Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan into practice and so we can continue our vital work.

Madam President,

The war is also taking its toll on the people of Russia.

Thousands of young Russians are dying on the front line.

Civilians hit by attacks in Russian cities are also suffering.

The risk of escalation and expansion of the conflict is very real.

And around the world, the war is deepening geopolitical divisions;

Fostering regional instability;

Shrinking space available to address other urgent global issues;

And undermining the shared norms and values ​​that make us all safer.

The conflict precipitated a spike in food prices, economic shocks and a global cost-of-living crisis, hitting hardest in developing countries still recovering from COVID-19.

Moreover, the prospect of this war resulting in a nuclear accident shakes the whole world.

Both parties to the conflict must take all possible measures to prevent this from happening at all nuclear sites around the country.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will continue to support these efforts.

And we will also continue to push for freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea and for necessary Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilizer to reach the global market without restrictions.

Madam President, Your Excellency,

Since Russia's complete invasion of Ukraine, we have had two years of fighting, two years of suffering, two years of fueling global tensions and straining global relations.

Enough.

Defiance of the Charter has been the problem. Honor is the solution.

This means respecting the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders.

It is time to recommit to the Charter and renew respect for international law.

This is the path to peace and security in Ukraine and around the world.

Thank you.