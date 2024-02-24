Expansions to Winnipeg library hours, collections, security featured in city budget

This year will mark a new chapter in library access for Winnipeggers, as the city says it plans to increase hours, collections and security measures at all branches.

Hours of operation at Winnipeg's 20 libraries will be expanded by 12 per cent overall, pending city approvaldraft budget 2024-27and would allow each to open on Wednesdays year-round, the city said Friday.

Mayor Scott Gillingham says libraries are the hearts of their communities and provide “access to a world of information and imagination” that are key to children's development, education and personal and professional growth for adults.

“Libraries are much more than just a collection of books. They are vibrant community centers where people of all ages can gather, learn, explore and connect,” Gillingham said at a news conference Friday at TheBill and Helen Norrie Bookstore. in the River Heights neighborhood of Winnipeg. .

Four additional Bill and Helen Norrie, Charleswood, Louis Riel and Transcona libraries would also join the five libraries currently open on Sundays from September to May if the budget bill passes, according to a plan provided by the city.

However, the proposed changes will see all Winnipeglibraries remain closed outside of that period and the Millennium Library will not be open on Sundays throughout the year.

Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who is also the community services chairman, said the extended hours would be an investment the city has needed for several years.

“It's confusing not knowing which library is open and when. This will bring a lot of clarity to Winnipeggers,” Duncan said at the news conference.

A recruitment process is required to secure the hiring of the 13 necessary full-time staff, so the extended hours could take effect by September, Duncan said. The cost of extending the hours is nearly a million dollars.

Security improvements 'across the board'

Another $1.8 million will be used to improve security at Winnipeg libraries “across the board,” Duncan said, adding that community nonprofit Fearless R2W will receive some of that money, though he did not specify which ones. branch.

He says the goal is to make sure everyone in Winnipeg libraries feels safe, as Winnipeg librarians have raised safety concerns. Their feedback will decide which branches receive the additional security funds.

However, Duncan hinted that security may not be beefed up further at the downtown Millennium Library, which already has a metal detector at the entrance, as well as security guards, community safety hosts and crisis workers.

“We're not looking to do a military, security state here.”

The count. Evan Duncan, who is also Winnipeg's chairman of community services, says the city will spend nearly $1 million to fund the expanded library hours, which are expected to take effect in September. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Gillingham said increased provincial library service grants will fund some of the recommended improvements for Winnipeg's libraries, but did not specify the dollar amount.

A budget increase of just over $450,000 for library materials is also part of the outlined changes, which would provide Winnipeggers with diverse and updated collections to choose from, according to the city's release Friday.

Another investment of nearly $135,000 would go toward additional library programming ranging from digital literacy, Indigenous languages, early literacy and the ideMILL maker space.

A new $4.7 million library in northwest Winnipeg is also included in the draft budget. Although the exact location has not yet been determined, Duncan said the city aims to open the new facility in September 2025.

Northwest Winnipeg's population is growing rapidly, according to Coun. Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan).

However, he says the proposed new library does not conflict with West Kildonan Library, which avoided closure in 2022 after a city committee suggested moving the then 55-year-old library at the Garden City Mall.

Winnipeggers have made it “loud and clear” that the West KildonanLibrary is a valuable community resource, and an assessment of the building's condition is underway, Browaty said.

“Regardless of what happens in West Kildonan, there is a need in that far north west for a new branch.”