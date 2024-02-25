International
Elon University adopts new global strategic plan
Elon University has adopted a new global strategic plan aimed at maintaining and expanding its national reputation as a leader in global education, which includes its 18-year recognition as #1 in study abroad by the Institute of International Education.
In 2011, Elon presented a draft of a plan to improve global education. Until now, the university did not have any global strategic plan. According to Dean of Global Education Nick Gozik, the 2011 plan laid the groundwork for what is seen at Elon today. This included the development of the Global Neighbourhood, the introduction of a Global Experience course and a commitment to 100% access to study abroad.
Through the new plan, Elon will expand and leverage existing university partnershipsdeveloping meaningful new international connections for faculty, staff and students to develop more global perspectives.
The plan also includes redesigning Elon's global site to create a more dynamic and international hub for news and stories related to Elon community members and university partners.
Ensuring that global programming is accessible to all Elon students is a key factor in the new strategic plan, regardless of background, identity or field of study.
The current plan picks up where the previous one left off, with the goal of ensuring Elon remains at the forefront of global education, Gozik said.
Senior Global Student Ambassador Emma Russello studied away from Elon throughout her first year through the Elon program in New York and Dublin, Ireland. She emphasized the importance of study abroad and study abroad programs being accessible to every student, regardless of their major or background.
I feel like some students think they can't go because of their degree, Russello said. To make it more accessible it is good to make sure that everyone is aware that they have the option to go abroad.
Opportunities for students to learn about study abroad and global programs are crucial, according to Russello. The new global strategic plan emphasizes the availability of resources and counseling for students to learn about study abroad and global programs.
I don't think there were many like that when I was going abroad and I was very nervous, Russello said. I would have liked to talk to someone who had gone abroad before, but I really didn't know the resources for that.
One of the main reasons students come to Elon is for study abroad, Gozik said. We would be doing our students a disservice if we did not prepare them well for a much more interconnected world.
Some of the goals of the new global strategic plan include:
- Create additional opportunities for students to deepen and reflect on their extracurricular experiences and integrate what they learn off campus into their studies at Elon.
- Ensure global programming is accessible to all Elon students, regardless of background, identity, or field of study.
- Deepen curricular and co-curricular offerings on campus to include a greater global focus and further internationalize the curriculum.
- For undergraduate students, enhance academic advising throughout all four years to include a global perspective.
- Create a new Elon-led overseas program/center based on Elon's strengths of engaged and cumulative learning experiences designed to reinforce each other with the goal of developing a new model for education global.
- Further development of support systems and structures for both the dynamic and changing needs of the international community and the expected increase in international students.
For Elon, global isn't just something that happens when students are abroad for a semester or winter term.
Global begins when they first arrive on campus and continues through graduation and beyond, Gozik said. It is hard to imagine that any graduate today will not be asked to work with people who are different from them. They will need the kinds of skills that are gained from global education, including knowledge of other cultures, adaptability, language ability, and intercultural awareness.
Elon's new global strategic plan is designed to further develop support systems and structures for both the dynamic and changing needs of the international community, and one of Elon's future goals is to increase the number of international students admitted . Right now, Elon has more than 400 international students out of 6,402 undergraduate students.
The new plan is ambitious, asking us to deepen and expand global initiatives, Gozik said. Elon has designed a space to integrate the global initiatives that have already taken place by providing support to students, faculty and staff including the international community and those who have historically been marginalized and underrepresented.
Elon's goal is to ensure that international students have a smooth transition to the school and its culture.
They do a good job of really welcoming international students, said sophomore Sakura Kawakami, who was born in Japan and has lived in Australia and Dubai. They made the transition easier, from living abroad to coming and adopting American culture.
The plan also emphasizes and encourages a more global mindset, welcoming all people from all backgrounds with open arms.
I think it's really important for all students to have a global worldview, where they don't just understand their view of the world from a perspective from a small area, Kawakami said. It's important to understand different views of the world, and I think that's what international students can bring; they can bring a different perspective.
