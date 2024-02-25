International chefs bring culinary fire to the World Championship BBQ Cookoff





HOUSTON, Texas When you think of Texas BBQ, you often think of those local, western cowboys cooking up some of the best and tastiest meat. At the RODEOHOUSTON Worlds Championship BBQ Cookoff, there are plenty of those. Approximately 250 different cooking teams to be exact. But there's also a select group of chefs who traveled across the globe to be in Houston this weekend for their chance to be crowned the best BBQ. Around 10 international teams from Australia to Australia are injecting their culinary flair into the BBQ. It's like a collision of Texas BBQ and a world of flavor. Teams are from countries like Brazil, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Sweden and more. The grill is the queen, it's the king, A is everything in Texas barbecue, said Bruce Salomon, who represents Brazil with his company Braza-B-Que. And look at this chest inside. Beautiful. That's wonderful. His teams spent hours slicing and cutting their breasts, worth roughly $400, for Saturday's main events. In Brazil, we love the taste of beef. So we cook only with salt. We don't use friction, Salomon said. Across the aisle is Morgan Lundin, representing Sweden and his company BBQ Lingon & Dill. The city I'm from, there so proud to be here, he said. The whole village I'm from over there cheering now and they follow us on Facebook like Yeah, go get it. His team is preparing their chicken for competition on Saturday. Sweden competes in all three categories: ribs, brisket and chicken. Also in the international section is a group from down under: Australia. If I'm being honest, I'd probably tear up a little. It meant to be too much, man. Like, you know. It's a long way to come here and travel so far, Daniel Barrett Big Smoke BBQ said. It's a big deal for all the teams here, but it means a lot more to those who are criss-crossing the globe. Barrett didn't just pack a suitcase, he actually shipped his chest from Australia to be smoked and presented to the judges. When we first came, we were really nervous. You know, will our taste continue? But we try not to change too much. You know what we do at home, which worked for us. We can. I really do our job. And everyone who does their own thing has their own little twist on their own little tastes. Each of the teams says they took inspiration for their BBQ from American BBQ, including crews from the Texas area. The main competition for the World Championship BBQ Cookoff will take place on Saturday. The gates will be open from 9 am to 11 pm

