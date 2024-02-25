Champion cyclist claims Jewish identity played a role in being fired from International Women's Day event





A Jewish cyclist disinvited as the keynote speaker for an International Women's Day event because of her previous Israeli military service claims there was more to her dismissal than meets the eye. “The question is what happens to the other Jewish women who want to come to this conference? Are they also excluded?” she asked Thursday on “Fox & Friends First.” “Another question is, if I were a Palestinian woman, would I be removed too? And, as a Jewish woman, let me add that I would not feel offended hearing a Palestinian woman talk about her experiences of life and things she had gone through, so why am I exempt from that? But that's just because I'm Jewish. The IDF is just an excuse.” CHAMPIONSHIP CYCLER SAYS WILL SERVE IN IDF NOW WHILE LEAVING INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY EVENT Goldstein, an All-America champion and former world kickboxing champion, was born in Canada but raised in Israel. She served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) more than 30 years ago, but organizers of the event claimed that service prompted “a small but growing and extremely vocal group” to challenge her role at the event, according to The Times of Israel. Critics asked her opinion on the current conflict going on in the Middle East, but she thought that making such comments about the group was “ridiculous”. Israeli swimmer ANASTASIA GORBENKO TOPS WORLD IN QATAR AFTER WINNING SILVER MEDAL “Our focus at INSPIRE has been and always will be creating safe spaces to honor, share and celebrate the extraordinary stories of women and non-binary individuals,” the women's empowerment group said in a statement. “In recognition of the current situation and the sensitivity of the conflict in the Middle East, the INSPIRE board will be changing our keynote speaker.” The rescinded invitation follows months of unrest between Israel and Hamas, sparked by unprecedented attacks on Israeli settlements last October. JEWISH TIKTOK STAR SAYS SOCIAL MEDIA HAS MADE ANTI-SEMITISM SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE In a number of Western countries where the event was scheduled to take place, including Canada, various types of chaos ensued as supporters of each side clashed. Tensions remain high months after the conflict emerged in the media spotlight. Goldstein, meanwhile, argues that her presentations have never offended anyone and that her goal was to stay out of politics. “My presentation has nothing to do with politics. I've been speaking for 11 years and I've never had someone say, you know what? There was something he said that offended me. Not about me, not about the bureau about him which I work for, not anonymously, and here I am being removed simply because I served in the IDF over 30 years ago.” “It was quite shocking to say the least,” she said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

