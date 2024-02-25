UN human rights experts warn that arms exports to Israel may violate international law – JURIST





or STATEMENT issued Friday by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on behalf of UN rights experts warns countries against “transferring [any] weapons or ammunition to Israel” as this could violate international humanitarian law if these weapons are used in violation of the Geneva Conventions, referring to Israel's alleged failure to abide by international law in Gaza. The declaration states that “States should refrain from transferring any arms or ammunition – or parts for them – if it is expected, having regard to the facts and patterns of past conduct, that they will be used to violate international law”. The statement goes on to say that this applies regardless of whether a state knows “with certainty” that the weapons will be used in violation of the law. The principle applies when there is a “clear risk”. The statement claims that Israel has repeatedly violated the Geneva Conventions and international law, concluding that there is a “clear risk” that Israel could use any imported weapons to violate the convention. The statement mentions the need for a possible arms embargo. He refers to recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings in January and February in the case between South Africa and Israel, which claim there is a “possible risk of genocide” against civilians in Gaza. Article 1 i 1949 Geneva Conventions defines a positive and negative liability on States “neither encouraging, nor aiding or abetting violations of the Conventions by Parties to a conflict…they must do everything reasonably within their power to prevent and put an end to such violations” . The statement also refers to EU treaties and laws that could ban arms exports to Israel. of Arms Trade Treaty prevents countries in the EU from exporting any weapons if they “know” that the weapons could be used in violation of international law. Moreover, the statement referred to EU Arms Export Control Law. The EU's arms export control law states: “Member states are committed to preventing the export of military technology and equipment that could be used for internal oppression or international aggression or contribute to regional instability.” The ICJ has asked Israel to implement interim measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Many human rights groups, countries and leaders have expressed concern and criticism over the ground occupation of Gaza, with many calling for an immediate ceasefire. The death toll at the time of writing is estimated 29,000 peoplewith growing concern about a possible ground invasion of Rafah, where two-thirds of Gaza's population is currently taking refuge.

