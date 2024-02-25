The US says that the new Israeli settlements are not in accordance with international law Israel's War on Gaza News





The United States and its allies have historically done little to pressure Israel to halt or curb settlement expansion.

The United States has said new Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal, effectively reversing a policy of former President Donald Trump's administration. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an announcement by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that more than 3,300 new Israeli settlements would be built in the occupied West Bank was disappointing. It has been a longstanding policy of Democratic and Republican administrations that new settlements are counterproductive to achieving lasting peace. They are also against international law, Blinken said at a news conference late Friday in Buenos Aires. Our administration maintains strong opposition to the expansion of settlements. In our judgment, it only weakens, not strengthens, Israel's security, he added, without mentioning any tangible consequences Israel might face for settlement expansion. This negates the so-called Pompeo Doctrine, which referred to a November 2019 announcement by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington supports Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Golan Heights and East Jerusalem as legal. Most of the global community sees these settlements as illegal and an extension of the Israeli occupation. White House Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Blinkens' position has been consistent through a series of Republican and Democratic administrations. If there is one administration that is inconsistent, it was the previous one, Kirby said. The Pompeo Doctrine itself overturned a legal position held by the US State Department since 1978, when former President Jimmy Carter's administration had deemed Israeli settlements in violation of international law. Germany has also condemned recent Israeli plans to build thousands of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank. You know our position on the construction of settlements. It is against international law and this also applies when new construction projects are carried out, deputy foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said at a press conference in Berlin. New settlements Israel Smotrich had announced that the new settlement plans were an alleged response to what it called a terrorist attack on Thursday, when three Palestinians opened fire near a checkpoint between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank town of Maale Adumim, killing an Israeli and injuring several others. Smotrich now plans to build 2,350 new housing units on Palestinian land in Maale Adumim, 300 in Kedar and 694 in Efrat, with the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday called the announcement a blatant challenge to the international community and an obstacle to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now said Israel's 2024 budget shows an extra $100 million in settlements. In 2024, coalition funding for settlements will reach over $203 million [instead of the originally allocated $76m in the government decision from May 2023]he added. Ministers in the most far-right administration in Israel's history have also called for increased restrictions on Palestinians, including severe restrictions on movement, following the attack. For decades, Israel has advanced plans to build new illegal settlements, regardless of any attacks. The United States and its allies have historically done little to pressure Israel to halt or curb settlement expansion. Raids across the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories had become an almost daily occurrence even before the Gaza war began on October 7, and they have intensified significantly since then, becoming even more deadly. In the Gaza Strip, more than 29,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since the start of the war, most of them children and women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/24/us-says-new-israeli-settlements-inconsistent-with-international-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos