Russia's kidnapping campaign takes a crushing toll on Ukraine

No one outside the Kremlin knows how many Ukrainian children have been stolen from their families since the unprovoked Russian invasion began two years ago.

About 500 Ukrainian children have returned since February 2022, but that's only a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of children estimated to range in age from toddlers to teenagers torn from their homes and held hostage in Russia.

The mass abduction is a central part of a war crimes case against Russian President Vladimir Putin, and part of genocide charges. The international legal process will take years to develop, but there is no time to waste for governments and non-profit organizations working to return abducted children.

It doesn't matter if it's an orphan, not an orphan, it's the same strategy to brainwash, indoctrinate Ukrainian children to erase their identity, said Mykola Kuleba, CEO of Save Ukraine, which conducted covert operations inside Russia to return stolen children.

They are attending Russian schools where they hear this propaganda every day. They have special lessons, they have to follow the military monuments, they have to learn that Ukraine is not a state, nor a country, nor a nationality, that the West is the aggressor and Russia is the victim.

Denys, now 18, was among thousands of Ukrainian children trafficked to Russia.

Russian soldiers came to our house and told me I should go to a summer camp, I refused, but they didn't listen, they forced me to go there, he told the Helsinki Congress Committee last month.

Both his parents are deaf and cannot protest against the Russian soldiers. Denys spent 10 months in Russian custody, first sent to a re-education camp, then spent weeks in hospital after running out of diabetes medication and finally sent to a military college.

Denys managed to get in touch with a friend who connected him with Save Ukraine, which has helped return around 300 Ukrainian children to their families.

As soon as we crossed the border and I saw the word Ukraine, I threw my head back and started shouting Glory to Ukraine!

While Ukrainian officials say they have identified more than 19,000 Ukrainian children in Russia, they believe the actual number of abducted children is much higher and cite claims by Russian officials that between 700,000 and 750,000 Ukrainian children have been transferred to Russia.

Moscow is withholding all data on the children it took from the territory it occupied in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Putin and his top children's rights official, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belov, on war crimes charges of deportation and illegal transfer of children.

Why is Russia abducting Ukrainian children en masse?

It's a word. Leverage, said Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Laboratory (HRL) at the Yale School of Public Health, which is part of a US-Ukrainian effort to track and identify Ukrainian children.

Imagine the single most horrible thing imaginable in war – and there is something worse than death is for them to take your children. And so, that's what they've done.

Save Ukraine brought returning Ukrainian teenagers to Washington in January to testify about what they endured and to be a voice for those children still in Russia.

Among the group was Ksenia, now 19, who is an orphan and spent two years in Russian detention. She was separated from her younger brother, who spent five weeks in so-called summer camps in Russia before being adopted by a Russian family.

My brother was under very strong pressure, the Russians constantly told him that no one cares about him in Ukraine, there is no future in Ukraine and that Ukraine is run by Nazis, Ksenia told the Helsinki Commission.

Ksenia said she was sent to a school, but was expelled for refusing to accept Russian citizenship, and took shelter at a friend's house and then managed to contact Save Ukraine. But she had to go get her brother before she left Russia.

When I finally got a chance to see my brother, I was told that he refused to return to Ukraine, she recalls. It took me hours to explain to my brother that if he didn't come back with me now he would stay in Russia and we could never be together again. A few hours later I managed to convince him and he came back with me.

Raymond, of Yale, said his lab can document approximately 30,000 abducted children, but that the number is likely much higher, in the six figures.

Identifying and locating abducted children is an extremely tedious job, involving combing through social media posts by Russian soldiers, identifying location data and monitoring satellite images of the camps where the children are being transported. On top of the summer camps, children are also separated from their parents in filtering camps set up in occupied Ukraine, then spread across Russia.

Raymond likened the task to a carnival game of guessing the number of jellies in a jar. In this case, the jar is covered with black tape, and we can only see bits through the candlestick tape in the jar, he said.

Plus, they don't know the size of the jar. But the group has identified at least 42 places across Russia where it believes children are being held and re-educated.

We think it's closer to 80, across Russia, including Siberia, and including Magadan on the eastern Pacific coast, closer to Japan and Alaska than Moscow. And so we were dealing with a lot of jelly beans and a very large jar.

He said that Russia has failed to follow through on every step of appropriate action: from registering the children, allowing them to contact their embassy and allowing access to the Red Cross and the United Nations.

Kuleba, of Save Ukraine, said each child they manage to connect with and return is a unique case, making it nearly impossible to return at least 19,000 children without Russia's participation.

We do not have a successful path because it is always different, he said. It is a special operation for each child, how to find and return this child. This is because all these children are of different ages. They are in different territories. They have a different experience in different environments for Russian families. That is why we are carefully planning the escape for each child.

Kuleba said most of their efforts to save Ukrainian children are confidential, as the group has been labeled a terrorist organization by Russia.

You can read in the Russian media that Save Ukraine is kidnapping Russian children from the new Russian region, I have no words.

Similarly, Raymond, at Yale, said most of their data collection must be kept private to prevent Russian officials from choking off limited avenues of identification.

Ukrainian officials and their supporters say more international pressure must be put on Russia to secure the return of the children.

We must join our efforts to protect Ukrainian children, but again, what do we do? We must recognize all activities of the Russian Federation as genocide, Dymtro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, told the Helsinki Commission.

Lubints called for more sanctions on Russia, for the creation of an international team that will use more resources to search for open-source intelligence to find and identify children, and for increased support for rehabilitation centers for children of returned to Ukraine.

He called for the US to take a leading role in assembling an international coalition to pressure Russia to release all the children.

I know we can't wait, we don't have time, he said. Children grow up too fast and that's the problem.