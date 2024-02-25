Statement in response to the Final Report of the Universities Agreement





South Lawn, University of Melbourne Parkville campus. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Melbourne, Professor Duncan Maskell, has issued this statement following the publication of the Final Report of the Universities Agreement. On behalf of the University of Melbourne, I would like to thank Professor Mary O'Kane and the Australian Universities Agreement Panel, who have published their Final Report. The Final Report includes a number of recommendations that are critical to the success of the sector in the next decade. The University of Melbourne is pleased to see its key recommendation endorsed by the Agreement Panel. Our submission to the Agreement argued for the diversity of the system and this is supported in the Final Report, including the establishment of new institutions, the promotion of more diverse operating models and cross-providers between VET and higher education providers. The University strongly supports the emphasis on widening participation and we applaud the Panel for its ambition in this area. Widening participation is a shared responsibility between universities and government and significant investment will be required from government to create the places needed to ensure our workforce has the skills they need. The University of Melbourne has stated its ambition to increase the enrollment of students facing barriers to university study from 10% to 25% of the local undergraduate cohort by 2030. This commitment is supported by the Narrm Scholarship Program which was announced last year and represents an investment in scholarships and other enrichment activities totaling $64 million annually by 2030. About 600 offers have been accepted by Narrm scholars beginning this week. The University's long-held view is that the Work Ready Graduate (JRG) Scheme is a poorly constructed policy. We are pleased to see that the Panel has recognized the need to replace the JRG and introduce a proper costing model to reflect the true costs of teaching, particularly in those disciplines that are expensive to deliver, such as science engineering and veterinary. The University of Melbourne Accord submission advocated: (1) A funding model that would see the full economic cost of research fully funded; and (2) An increase in research funding to 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The inclusion of recommendations in the Final Report that draw on these ideas is encouraging. The University expects to be a willing participant in the process to determine how best to implement both recommendations. Other recommendations in the report present opportunities for further constructive engagement between the University and the Government. We are concerned by the recommendation for a Higher Education Fund for the Future that will require a co-contribution of $5 billion from unobligated university revenues. Taxing universities as they recover from pandemic-induced deficits will take away the money they are investing in education and the student experience, creating new knowledge, driving innovation, and providing opportunities and support for underrepresented student groups. In short, a new university tax will undermine Australia's current and future productivity, innovation potential and prosperity. Similarly, the design and remit of the National Student Ombudsman and the proposed Australian Tertiary Education Commission (ATEC) will need to be thought through very carefully. The University will now take time to consider in more detail each recommendation in the Final Report. We look forward to working in partnership with the Government to advance the best interests of Australia's higher education sector.

