



To always be close to Jesus, this is my life plan. In these few words Carlo Acutis, the boy who died of leukemia, describes the distinguishing feature of his short existence: to live with Jesus, for Jesus and in Jesus. ()I am happy to die because I have lived my life without wasting a single minute of it doing things that would displease God.Carlo also asks the same of us – to imitate the Gospel with our lives, so that we can be a beacon that lights the way for others. Blessed Carlo Acutis was a regular young man who loved football, playing video games and going to the movies with his friends. While he lived a relatively normal life, there was something truly extraordinary about him. He possessed a deep love and devotion to Christ in the Eucharist. As the Internet was gaining popularity in the early 2000s, he helped form websites for parishes, the Vatican, and created a website with information on Eucharistic miracles. He begged his parents to take vacations to 17 different countries and wrote and kept copious notes about everything he saw. Over a period of two and a half years, he documented 187 Eucharistic miracles. In between his travels, he and his family prayed before the armies that have returned to blood. It is important to note that although he did not come from a very religious family, he played an important role in their conversion. from May 4 to August 9, 2023, a total of fifty-three panels from the International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles of the World will be on display here at the Good News Center. We will rotate the panels from 16 to once every two weeks. All 53 panels will be on display on Wednesday, August 9th from 8:30am to 7:30pm at our 18th annual Rosary Walk Dinner and Barbecue. The exhibition was designed and created by Reverend Carlo Acutis, who was beatified in 2020. Carlos's exhibition presents a selection of the main Eucharistic Miracles recognized by the Catholic Church that occurred over the centuries in different countries of the world. By viewing this collection, you can experience the sites and history of these documented wonders and learn the fascinating stories of these relics from around the world.

The exhibition is FREE and open to the public Monday to Thursday 8.30am to 4.30pm and Friday 8.30am to 12pm.

Thanks to Holy Cross Church in DeWitt, NY for allowing us to share these.

