UAB engineering program 1 of 12 selected to provide services on the International Space Station





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) – They say space is the final frontier and NASA has selected UAB as one of its partners to help study its potential. UAB's Innovative Engineering and Technology Development Program is one of 12 selected to provide research, engineering and mission integration services for the International Space Station Program, an opportunity that its Research Director Chad Duke believes is a great honor. This hardware behind me is, POLAR is its name, and it's ready to be transported up and down the space station by dragon vehicles, Duke said. At first it might just look like a fancy cooler, but these custom-built containers from UAB are part of the reason they're one of only 12 companies selected by NASA to be part of it. REMIS-2 contract $478 million dollars. “Most of what we do is cold storage hardware, so we typically go from +10 or +4 degrees Celsius to -185 in some cases,” Duke said. When it comes to the mission of the International Space Station, Duke says what they offer is as unique as it is essential. This is the main reason for the International Space Station. It's a national laboratory, so its main purpose is research, so any kind of research that's being done, cold storage is a big part of it, Duke said. Duke says being selected is an honor and hopes being part of such a large project will influence future engineering students to choose UAB. I also think it's a testament to the success and reputation we've had so far. I think that's a big selling point for the engineering school, so any recognition we can get brings more to the engineering school, helps them recruit students as well, Duke said. As for what's next, Duke tells WBRC that they have some plans to look forward to since being chosen as a partner. The Duke says they are already working on how to fulfill them. Get news alerts at Apple App Store AND Google Play Store or sign up to our email newsletter here. Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.

