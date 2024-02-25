YCO commemorative seal launched as national recognition of international youth culinary diplomacy





KOLKATA, India, February 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The IIHM International Young Chefs Olympiad turned 10 this year, highlighting its popularity as an international platform for culinary and cultural exchange. To commemorate this epic event, India Posts launched a special postage stamp bearing the YCO logo. The stamp was launched by the General Post Office Hyderabad in the My Stamp section of India Posts. My Stamp is the brand name for personalized postage stamp sheets of India Post. The commemorative stamp was the result of the efforts of Valmiki Hari Kishan, FIIHM and Founder of Valmiki Tours and Travel Solutions. This commemoration was a national recognition of YCO as a mega international event organized in INDIA.

Kolkata Global Campus (PRNewsfoto/International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM))

The commemorative postage stamp was launched during the course of IIHM International Junior Chef Olympiad 2024 by Dr Suborno Bose, Founder and Chairman Junior Chef Olympiad Committee and Valmiki Harikishan. The release of the postage stamp echoed the Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's word for YCO's 10th edition. “When it comes to culinary excellence through competition, the world will look at India and remember the Junior Chef Olympics. IIHM has taken the lead, but it will move to India,” said Sanjeev Kapoor. “Throughout 10 years, the Young Chefs Olympiad has grown from strength to strength, and this commemorative postage stamp is a recognition of that growth. YCO symbolizes breaking down barriers to cultivate an environment where friendship thrives. The Young Chefs Olympiad is a platform for promote Youth Culinary Diplomacy, a platform to unite the world through the power of youth, and India will also be known as a melting pot of different cultures and traditions,” said Dr Suborno Bose. About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India which started its journey in 1994 in Calcutta. IIHM is part of the Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located in eleven national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Calcutta, and Guwahati. Students who pass out of IIHM are armed with an international diploma from the University of West London and equipped with global hosting capabilities that enable easy deployments to any hosting brand worldwide. IIHM is committed to the pursuit of excellence in teaching and placement. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and this makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the world's largest Young Chefs Olympiad, with the participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative that invites young culinary talents from around the world. It has MM with over 50 student and faculty exchange sites bringing the best of education to its students from all over the world.

The institute has won several prestigious awards in the last 24 years. The list includes Best Education Brand Award by Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in 2018 – 2019 and 2019 – IIHM 2020. was also rated as one of the World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA – Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education Award 2017 from Assocham by Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: www.iihm.ac.in Contacts: Abdullah Ahmed,

COO, School Group of Hotels IIHM

T: +91-(0)11-43204700

E: [email protected] Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346695/yco_stamp_poster.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256068/4559300/IIHM_Logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/yco-commemorative-stamp-launched-as-national-recognition-of-international-youth-culinary-diplomacy-302070356.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos