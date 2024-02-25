International
Always Keeping Warm | News, Sports, Jobs
The mild winter changed course this week. As I write this, it is arctic cold outside today.
My jammies are warm, I'm staying home and wearing them. The edges of the rooms feel cold,
Being cold indoors takes me back to my childhood. My trip down memory lane is an icy one.
I can still picture myself around the age of 9 or 10 sitting with my back to the tepid corner radiator in our dining room. Gloves often came up, boots slipped down, both attempts at pre-warming. I always wore a heavy sweater at home and my mom bought me socks with slippers which I wore over woolen knee socks. A green wooden thermometer hung above the radiator, its presence prompted by my mother's ongoing battle with the owner. It never got above 58 degrees in the winter. During the day.
Other parts of the apartment were naturally cooler. My bedroom, in the northwest corner of the house, was listed as a shelter in the AAA Eskimo travel guide. From December to March, I only went in there to sleep. A nice side benefit was that I was so determined to keep me all under the covers that the monster under my bed didn't stand a chance against me.
I remember the cold winter night my mother sat on the side of my bed talking to me. A daily prankster, she tickled my feet under my deep stack of covers and couldn't believe what blocks of ice they were. “Oh God, that's it! I've had enough!” I watched her expression change from a teasing smile to red-headed fury in a split second. It was almost nine at night, but she stormed down the stairs and pounded on Mr. Flynn's door. Their four sons the little ones were all in bed, but she was oblivious to the hour when she gave him a piece of her mind. “My rent is always on time, and I've begged you for warmth more times than I can count. We're freezing up there,” she said. Or something like that. It didn't cut ice with it.
Mr. Flynn was not only tight-lipped, he honestly didn't see the problem. Their ground floor apartment, with our apartment above instead of the roof, was delicious for his family of six. Plus, Mrs. Flynn cooked big dinners every day making their kitchen practically tropical. Looking back, I realize now that Flynn just didn't separate our warm-ups from theirs. We were upstairs in his downstairs, not an individually zoned space of our own.
We only turned on our monster heater when we needed hot water – for baths and wash day. We heated the rest on the stove for speed. Once I was old enough to turn on the water heater myself, that kitchen alcove became a comfortable alternative to the dining room radiator.
On Saturday morning, my mom's laundry day, the kitchen was super cozy. The water heater radiated warmth as steam rose from the hot tub of our wringer washer. During the wash cycles, Mom cooked eggs, bread came out of the oven, and my hot chocolate melted marshmallows. I lived for the warmth of Saturdays.
On cold school afternoons, I would go home to check the heat situation before removing my jacket, snow pants, boots, gloves, knit hat and scarf. If Mrs. Flynn hadn't started cooking dinner, there would be no chance of the residual heat rising to bake my loaves. I headed to the public library downtown. If I wasn't home when Mom arrived from work at our second-floor igloo, she knew where I was—downtown in the children's reading room. I think my love of books was the only benefit that came out of Battle of the Radiators.
I don't remember how old I was when my mom gave in to my teeth-gnashing grumbles. He finally bought me a heating pad to preheat my bed for 20 minutes. I was NOT allowed to sleep with her, but the lure of crawling into her warmth certainly made me look forward to bedtime.
These days, being warm is one of my few must-have comforts. Do I want to go to the warmer south? Absolutely not. For one main reason. Are you ready? You won't believe it. I can't stand the heat! Warm in the winter, cool in the summer and a perfect 70 degrees year round. Is it really too much to ask? Even my smart car knows the temperature rules.
So, just for today, I'm staying in my jammies. And no, I'm not going to Walmart.
Marcy O'Brien can be reached at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.post-journal.com/opinion/local-commentaries/2024/02/always-keeping-warm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Explore the connection between creativity and technology at Pearl Academy's What's Next event
- Always Keeping Warm | News, Sports, Jobs
- A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Indonesian capital. There were no reports of casualties
- Is Illinois' Film Tax Credit Luring Hollywood to the Heartland?
- SJU Tennis opens 2024 schedule with 6-3 win
- Oprah Wears a Purple Gucci Dress, Ciara Does a Chocolate Latex Look and More, Color Purple Cast at the 2024 SAG Awards
- YCO commemorative seal launched as national recognition of international youth culinary diplomacy
- Ketamine therapy for mental health is the “wild west” for doctors and patients – Oregon Capital Chronicle
- “Minor” federal charges filed against actor Pierce Brosnan for violating Yellowstone National Park rules | Montana News
- Sharp rise in Chinese stocks in first trading week of Lunar New Year restores confidence-Xinhua
- A visionary leader who advocates for health equity and innovation.
- UAB engineering program 1 of 12 selected to provide services on the International Space Station