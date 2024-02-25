Always Keeping Warm | News, Sports, Jobs

The mild winter changed course this week. As I write this, it is arctic cold outside today.

My jammies are warm, I'm staying home and wearing them. The edges of the rooms feel cold,

Being cold indoors takes me back to my childhood. My trip down memory lane is an icy one.

I can still picture myself around the age of 9 or 10 sitting with my back to the tepid corner radiator in our dining room. Gloves often came up, boots slipped down, both attempts at pre-warming. I always wore a heavy sweater at home and my mom bought me socks with slippers which I wore over woolen knee socks. A green wooden thermometer hung above the radiator, its presence prompted by my mother's ongoing battle with the owner. It never got above 58 degrees in the winter. During the day.

Other parts of the apartment were naturally cooler. My bedroom, in the northwest corner of the house, was listed as a shelter in the AAA Eskimo travel guide. From December to March, I only went in there to sleep. A nice side benefit was that I was so determined to keep me all under the covers that the monster under my bed didn't stand a chance against me.

I remember the cold winter night my mother sat on the side of my bed talking to me. A daily prankster, she tickled my feet under my deep stack of covers and couldn't believe what blocks of ice they were. “Oh God, that's it! I've had enough!” I watched her expression change from a teasing smile to red-headed fury in a split second. It was almost nine at night, but she stormed down the stairs and pounded on Mr. Flynn's door. Their four sons the little ones were all in bed, but she was oblivious to the hour when she gave him a piece of her mind. “My rent is always on time, and I've begged you for warmth more times than I can count. We're freezing up there,” she said. Or something like that. It didn't cut ice with it.

Mr. Flynn was not only tight-lipped, he honestly didn't see the problem. Their ground floor apartment, with our apartment above instead of the roof, was delicious for his family of six. Plus, Mrs. Flynn cooked big dinners every day making their kitchen practically tropical. Looking back, I realize now that Flynn just didn't separate our warm-ups from theirs. We were upstairs in his downstairs, not an individually zoned space of our own.

We only turned on our monster heater when we needed hot water – for baths and wash day. We heated the rest on the stove for speed. Once I was old enough to turn on the water heater myself, that kitchen alcove became a comfortable alternative to the dining room radiator.

On Saturday morning, my mom's laundry day, the kitchen was super cozy. The water heater radiated warmth as steam rose from the hot tub of our wringer washer. During the wash cycles, Mom cooked eggs, bread came out of the oven, and my hot chocolate melted marshmallows. I lived for the warmth of Saturdays.

On cold school afternoons, I would go home to check the heat situation before removing my jacket, snow pants, boots, gloves, knit hat and scarf. If Mrs. Flynn hadn't started cooking dinner, there would be no chance of the residual heat rising to bake my loaves. I headed to the public library downtown. If I wasn't home when Mom arrived from work at our second-floor igloo, she knew where I was—downtown in the children's reading room. I think my love of books was the only benefit that came out of Battle of the Radiators.

I don't remember how old I was when my mom gave in to my teeth-gnashing grumbles. He finally bought me a heating pad to preheat my bed for 20 minutes. I was NOT allowed to sleep with her, but the lure of crawling into her warmth certainly made me look forward to bedtime.

These days, being warm is one of my few must-have comforts. Do I want to go to the warmer south? Absolutely not. For one main reason. Are you ready? You won't believe it. I can't stand the heat! Warm in the winter, cool in the summer and a perfect 70 degrees year round. Is it really too much to ask? Even my smart car knows the temperature rules.

So, just for today, I'm staying in my jammies. And no, I'm not going to Walmart.

Marcy O'Brien can be reached at [email protected].