Two years later, Russia's war against Ukraine continues to pose a threat to global security > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
Russia's invasion and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine today is not only an attack on Ukraine's freedom and liberty, but also a threat to the global order, US officials said.
Two years ago today, on February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, Russia has failed to occupy Kiev, take control of the Ukrainian government, or crush the spirit of the Ukrainian people.
“The extent of Putin's wrongdoing is particularly egregious today,” Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement yesterday. “Kremlin forces failed to win the Battle of Kiev, failed to overthrow the democratically elected government of Ukraine, and failed to suppress the will of the Ukrainian people.
“Ukraine has recaptured more than half of the sovereign territory that was seized by Kremlin forces in 2022,” he continued. “And as a result of Putin's unprovoked war, Russia has suffered hundreds of thousands of casualties, lost significant equipment and severely hampered its military modernization program.”
Russia's war in Ukraine is not just a threat to Ukraine or the nations that share a border with it. Russia's war in Ukraine serves as a threat to all of Europe and the rest of the world, including the United States, President Joe Biden said.
“The American people and people around the world understand that the stakes of this war extend far beyond Ukraine.” Biden said in a statement released yesterday. “Ten years ago, Putin invaded Crimea and established puppet regimes in Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Two years ago, he tried to wipe Ukraine off the map. If Putin doesn't pay the price for his death and destruction, he will continue. And the costs to the United States – along with our own niton allies and partners in Europe and around the world – will rise.”
Today, as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the United States continues to stand with Ukraine, along with allies and international partners, to provide what it needs for its defense now and in the future, Austin said.
“Since 2022, I have regularly convened about 50 countries from around the world as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group,” Austin said. “This global coalition works together to ensure that Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend its people from Russian aggression and reclaim its sovereign territory.”
The first contact group meeting took place in April 2022 in Germany. At that time, Austin hosted nearly 40 countries to discuss current and future efforts to provide support to Ukraine to maintain its sovereignty. Today, that monthly meeting has grown to nearly 50 like-minded nations united in their support for Ukraine's freedom.
“I hosted the most recent meeting of this contact group just last week and was struck again by the strength of the collective resolve of its members,” Austin said. “This historic coalition has provided more than $87 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Putin's war — including 15 U.S. allies that, as a percentage of [gross domestic product]contribute more to Ukraine's skills needs than the United States.”
Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the US has provided, through the president's withdrawal authority and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, more than $44.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.
Presidential withdrawal authority allows the president under certain circumstances to withdraw weapons, ammunition, and materiel from existing US military stockpiles and provide them to other countries. As part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, DOD contracts to purchase the material to be shipped.
Included in the material that was sent to Ukraine are: air defense systems, radar systems, artillery systems, tanks, helicopters, combat and ground support vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, missiles, rockets and millions of rounds of small arms.
It is not only equipment and weapons that Ukraine needs. Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the US and partner countries have also provided significant training to the Ukrainians to improve their combat skills and help them learn to use the equipment that the US and partners have provided.
After two years of Putin's reckless and illegal war, we salute the brave defenders of Ukraine and wish the steadfast citizens of Ukraine peace, security and freedom.”
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
The US and partners have trained more than 123,000 Ukrainians in more than 80 countries around the world. The US alone has provided training to approximately 19,000 Ukrainian service members on combined arms, specific combat platforms, and staff and leadership skills.
Also in the US, Ukrainian service members are being trained to use the F-16 aircraft. Other Ukrainian service members, such as pilots and aircraft maintainers, are also in the United States to attend English language classes as part of the F-16 training coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands.
Going forward, Austin said, the US must continue to stand with Ukraine, not only for the sake of Ukraine's freedom and security, but also for the sake of the world.
“Today's bleak situation should prompt us all to decide what kind of future we want for our children and grandchildren: an open, safe and prosperous world of rules and rights or a violent and lawless world of aggression and the chaos that Putin wants,” said Austin. said. “We support Ukraine's fight for freedom, both because it is the right thing to do and because doing so is essential to America's continued security. After two years of Putin's reckless and illegal war, we salute the defenders and we wish the steadfast citizens of Ukraine peace, security and freedom.”
