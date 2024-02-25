Ukrainian supporters rally in San Francisco on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion





SAN FRANCISCO — Dozens of people gathered for a rally and motorcade in San Francisco as a way to show support for Ukraine on Saturday, marking two years since Russia's full-scale invasion began. This day also marks one year since war claimed a member of Antchka Cheberenchyk's family. “It's been a year since my cousin was killed in the war. It's so heartbreaking,” Cheberenchyk said. “I believe the world needs to do something. They need to say something.” She was at the rally Saturday hoping to remind people in America that there is still a brutal conflict going on. “It's so sad that two years have passed and people are starting to forget,” she said. “But my people in my country are suffering. Some of them don't have homes. Some of them don't have children.” Dmyto Kushneruk, Ukraine's consul general in San Francisco, hopes the many events across the Bay Area on Saturday will serve as a reminder to people here not to forget the war in Ukraine. “The situation for Ukraine – it's really difficult right now on the battlefield,” he said. “It has become more difficult than it was, to some extent, because of the lack of necessary support from the West recently.” Over the past two years, the US has provided a steady stream of aid to Ukraine — billions of dollars in support. The latest round of aid, a $60 billion package, is stalled in Congress. It passed the Senate with bipartisan support, but House Republicans have refused to bring it up for a vote. “Every day the bill is delayed in Congress means more Ukrainian lives are lost,” Kushneruk said. “We don't want to dive deep into American politics. It's not up to us to do that, but we've been proud that Ukraine had bipartisan support. We need it in the future.” The California National Guard showed support for Ukraine on Saturday as well, flying the Ukrainian flag alongside the California flag in a special ceremony. Kushneruk says a large number of Ukrainians have come to California since the war broke out. “It's grown,” he said. “We estimate that about 30,000 came to California and about 5,000 to 6,000 came to the Bay Area. Although Cheberenchyk is here, thousands of kilometers away from the war, she says this is a fight for freedom. “We are fighting for the Ukrainian people to exist in the world,” she said. “I believe the world needs to speak up as well. It's not fair for the Ukrainian people. It's not fair for any people to have someone tell you what to do on your land, in your home. It's not fair.” More from CBS News Max Darrow Max Darrow is an Emmy Award-winning reporter/MMJ for KPIX 5. He joined the KPIX 5 news team in July 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/ukraine-supporters-rally-san-francisco-anniversary-russia-invasion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos