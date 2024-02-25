International
Solidarity with Ukraine: trade ministers express support for Ukraine before WTO Ministry – Joint Statement
The Joint Declaration of Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, European Union, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan Special Customs Territory, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States
We, the Trade Ministers/Heads of Delegation of the undersigned WTO Members, have met today in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, to reiterate our full support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We express our deep sorrow for the devastating human losses and deep suffering caused by Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which continues for the third year in gross violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter. In doing so, we reiterate our full support for the UN General Assembly Resolution of 2 March 2022 (A/RES/ES-11/1) and all other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly at its eleventh special emergency session.
We reaffirm our commitment Ukraine fights for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and calls on the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to have devastating global and regional impacts, including on Ukraine's economy and ability to trade. The destruction of significant portions of transportation, port infrastructure, and grain storage facilities, as well as the mining of agricultural land, are hampering Ukraine's ability to produce, export, and import normally. We are extremely concerned about the consequences of this disruption for Ukraine and for global trade, particularly with regard to the supply to international markets of a number of key Ukrainian-produced goods, including agricultural and food products, fertilizers and critical minerals. We are also deeply concerned by the numerous reports of Russian looting of grain from Ukraine. These actions violate the principles and values of the WTO.
Ukraine is one of the world's leading exporters of major agricultural products such as wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil. We recognize Ukraine's determination, despite Russia's war of aggression, to ensure food security and supply to some of the most vulnerable parts of the world, especially developing countries. In this regard, the Grain from Ukraine initiative continues to be an important tool to help respond to famine. Russia weaponized food and hit the world's most vulnerable with its naval blockade. We appreciate Ukraine's achievement of re-opening grain exports from its Black Sea corridor to global markets and welcome the creation in 2022 of the EU's Solidarity Routes, which have allowed exports of around 67 million tonnes of grain since May 2022 from Ukraine to global markets. All countries benefit from this, especially countries in need. In this context, it is necessary to ensure free, full and safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas and ensure that sea routes and ports are not threatened or blocked by the threat or use of force.
Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has also caused profound environmental damage in Ukraine and resulted in unprecedented pollution and disruption of regional ecosystems.
We emphasize the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter. We welcome Ukraine's efforts aimed at achieving peace, including the principles set out in President Zelenskyys 10-Point Peace Formula. We reiterate that the Russian Federation must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally illegal actions, including compensation for damage and loss, including any humanitarian, economic and environmental damage caused by such acts.
We will continue to work to support Ukraine and facilitate its exports and supply chains for the benefit of global food security. We encourage all WTO members to do the same in a manner commensurate with their capacity, including facilitating the use of infrastructure as well as facilitating and simplifying customs procedures. Within the capacity of each WTO Member, we will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine to alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people. We will also look for practical ways to help and assist Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts, activities and projects to overcome the negative consequences of Russia's war of aggression.
|
Sources
2/ https://policy.trade.ec.europa.eu/news/solidarity-ukraine-trade-ministers-express-support-ukraine-ahead-wto-ministerial-joint-statement-2024-02-25_en
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dental technology revolution changes patient trust
- Solidarity with Ukraine: trade ministers express support for Ukraine before WTO Ministry – Joint Statement
- PM Modi dives into sea to offer prayers in ancient submerged city of Dwarka, calls it a divine experience
- Trudeau visits kyiv, predicts Ukraine victory on second anniversary of invasion
- Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor light up Udaipur for the shoot of 'Khel Khel Mein'
- Script – Google Form Validation from Inventory Google Sheets
- Ukrainian supporters rally in San Francisco on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion
- Bad news for President Xi: Biden and Trump are ALL considering cracking down on China if they win the November presidential election
- Why is the right of investigation so scary for Jokowi compared to the resolution of the Constitutional Court elections?
- Nani 32: Actor teams for next project with director Sujeeth; check details
- A pair of extra-attacker goals help #11 men's hockey tie with St. Lawrence
- Startups can grow Indian capitalization to $50 trillion in 20 years: NSE CEO