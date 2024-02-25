Solidarity with Ukraine: trade ministers express support for Ukraine before WTO Ministry – Joint Statement

The Joint Declaration of Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, European Union, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan Special Customs Territory, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States

We, the Trade Ministers/Heads of Delegation of the undersigned WTO Members, have met today in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, to reiterate our full support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We express our deep sorrow for the devastating human losses and deep suffering caused by Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, which continues for the third year in gross violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter. In doing so, we reiterate our full support for the UN General Assembly Resolution of 2 March 2022 (A/RES/ES-11/1 ) and all other resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly at its eleventh special emergency session.

We reaffirm our commitment Ukraine fights for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and calls on the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to have devastating global and regional impacts, including on Ukraine's economy and ability to trade. The destruction of significant portions of transportation, port infrastructure, and grain storage facilities, as well as the mining of agricultural land, are hampering Ukraine's ability to produce, export, and import normally. We are extremely concerned about the consequences of this disruption for Ukraine and for global trade, particularly with regard to the supply to international markets of a number of key Ukrainian-produced goods, including agricultural and food products, fertilizers and critical minerals. We are also deeply concerned by the numerous reports of Russian looting of grain from Ukraine. These actions violate the principles and values ​​of the WTO.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading exporters of major agricultural products such as wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil. We recognize Ukraine's determination, despite Russia's war of aggression, to ensure food security and supply to some of the most vulnerable parts of the world, especially developing countries. In this regard, the Grain from Ukraine initiative continues to be an important tool to help respond to famine. Russia weaponized food and hit the world's most vulnerable with its naval blockade. We appreciate Ukraine's achievement of re-opening grain exports from its Black Sea corridor to global markets and welcome the creation in 2022 of the EU's Solidarity Routes, which have allowed exports of around 67 million tonnes of grain since May 2022 from Ukraine to global markets. All countries benefit from this, especially countries in need. In this context, it is necessary to ensure free, full and safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas and ensure that sea routes and ports are not threatened or blocked by the threat or use of force.

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has also caused profound environmental damage in Ukraine and resulted in unprecedented pollution and disruption of regional ecosystems.

We emphasize the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, based on the principles of the United Nations Charter. We welcome Ukraine's efforts aimed at achieving peace, including the principles set out in President Zelenskyys 10-Point Peace Formula. We reiterate that the Russian Federation must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally illegal actions, including compensation for damage and loss, including any humanitarian, economic and environmental damage caused by such acts.

We will continue to work to support Ukraine and facilitate its exports and supply chains for the benefit of global food security. We encourage all WTO members to do the same in a manner commensurate with their capacity, including facilitating the use of infrastructure as well as facilitating and simplifying customs procedures. Within the capacity of each WTO Member, we will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine to alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people. We will also look for practical ways to help and assist Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts, activities and projects to overcome the negative consequences of Russia's war of aggression.