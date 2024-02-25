More than a quarter of children in Saint John live in poverty, study finds

The latest report on child poverty rates in Saint John shows that 27.3 percent of children in the city were living in poverty in 2021, an increase of 2.1 percentage points from the previous year.

Created by the St. John's Human Development Council, the report shows the end of pandemic-related income support and inflation contributing to growth.

The child poverty rate for Saint John is higher than the provincial average of 18.7 percent, which is higher than the Canadian average of 15.6 percent.

“It's a very stubborn problem,” said Randy Hatfield, the council's executive director.

“It's complicated, but it's widespread and it keeps a lot of people in New Brunswick and across the country from living dignified and fulfilling lives,” he said.

One figure from the report shows the poverty rates for New Brunswick's eight cities using data from 2021. (Saint John's Human Development Council Child Poverty Report Card 2023)

Hatfield said research shows that childhood poverty is especially important to address because once you live in poverty as a child, “you're more likely to go back to it for the rest of your life.”

The report shows that child poverty rates are unevenly distributed across New Brunswick's cities. Campbellton and Bathurst have rates of 32.6 per cent and 25.6 per cent, respectively. Child poverty rates in Fredericton and Moncton were 17.1 per cent and 22.4 per cent. Dieppe's rate was 11.4 percent.

He also pointed out that poverty rates are higher for single-parent families, especially those headed by women.

When Canada's national Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments started in the pandemic, Hatfield said it helped reduce child poverty for a while because it helped raise incomes for people directly.

“Really, if you want to reduce poverty, you're either going to have to put more money in people's hands or you're going to have to lower the cost of living for people,” he said.

“I think the message is that it's persistent, it's going up, we're close to pre-pandemic levels, and we need to start focusing our attention back on those who are struggling financially,” Hatfield said.

“Generational poverty” plays a role, says the expert

Alexya Heelis is the executive director of United Way in Saint John, a nonprofit organization that supports and invests in local agencies working to address problems like childhood poverty. She said she was not surprised by the report, but called it disheartening.

“I think we often, in Saint John, talk about the fact that one of the things we really have here is generational poverty,” Heelis said.

When children grow up in poor families, Heelis said, it's challenging to break that cycle.

Alexya Heelis, executive director of United Way in Saint John, says the city's child poverty issues are linked to generational poverty. (Submitted by Alexya Heelis)

“There's almost this gravitational pull that can sometimes keep people in poverty because there's no one around them who can help even in those times of need because everyone is struggling,” she said.

Living in an unstable home is a “chronic stressor” for poor families that has long-term impacts on mental health and future success in school and life, she said.

Heelis highlighted some of the nonprofits that United Way supports, such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Teen Resource Center and the Learning Exchange as providing good stability for children in poverty.

Programs aimed at their parents are just as important, she said.

“If we can help parents be healthier and more resilient, they can be a better support system for their children and help break that cycle in the future, right?”

The report calls for government action

The report calls on all three levels of government to act. Suggestions for the federal level include more accessible benefits and a guaranteed livable income.

Demands to the provincial government include raising the minimum wage, as well as creating more childcare coverage and affordable housing.

“There are a lot of explanations, but frankly there are no excuses,” Hatfield said.

“I think we know the neuroscience. We know the impact of poverty and income insecurity on families and young children and you know, shame on us, it's time to refocus our energies.”

CBC News requested an interview with either Bill Hogan, minister of Early Childhood Development, or Jill Green, minister of Social Development. Neither was made available for an interview, but an emailed statement from Green was released two days later.

He stated that Green recognizes that poverty “is a serious issue in our province” and outlined the steps the province has taken to address it.

Social Development Minister Jill Green was not available for an interview, but said in an emailed statement that the province has made reforms to social development programs to address poverty. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Green said the province has undertaken welfare reform, including some tax exemptions, keeping welfare rates linked to inflation and funding “more than 700 projects aimed at economic and social inclusion at the community level.

“Through collaboration with our community partners, like the Human Development Council, we will continue to invest in programs and initiatives to end poverty in New Brunswick,” said Green.

No one from the city of Saint John or the mayor's office immediately responded to requests for comment Thursday afternoon, and city offices are closed Fridays.

Heelis said she “absolutely agrees” with the report's calls for the province to address housing, raising the minimum wage and accessible childcare.

“We really saw it so clearly during the pandemic when a lot of people had access to CERB. Our food bank usage went down. People did better. So many people, so many children were not living below the poverty line,” Heelis said.