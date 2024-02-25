Oh, the children we met | News, Sports, Jobs

International
Oh, the children we met
My favorite Margaritaville artist wrote and performed a song that makes some sense to me as the lyrics align with something I can say, and often do in some of my conversations with people. The song is called Stories We Could Tell, and I have tons of stories I want to tell, and I do often. Some of those stories include Sally's experiences and my career and some of the people we've worked with, including 32 plus years of teaching (plus another 17 years of teaching) and Sally's 40+ year career as a day care provider. To borrow Buffett's tune, many of those stories could be told by singing, Oh Children We've Met.
It seems more and more, when Sally and I are out to dinner, or grocery shopping (often Tuesdays at Wegman's for the 5% “Wise People” discount), or to church, maybe to a movie, to Planet Fitness, to sports . and/or community events, weddings and/or funerals, or while just out and about running errands, or of course, at the Pub, Rod & Gun or Waddington's, we come across Generation X, Y, or Z , or their parents, or their grandparents, whom we have cared for, taught, or trained in what has been going on for about 50 years. Often, when we run into them, stories immediately come to mind and sometimes shared with them and other people who are with us, of the memories we share with those parents and children we met over the years.
There are times when they come up to me and ask me if I remember who is talking to me, and I confess, there are some that I have had a way out of, whose names I don't remember. I pride myself on being able to remember a large number of children by their names, even though I had them when they were in early elementary to middle school, or in 7th or 8th grade when I coaching soccer and softball. or the time I coached Junior High School Baseball, and later Varsity Softball beginning in the 70's and continuing through 2018. (I also have great memories of fellow teachers from my schools and others at area, of those who met at Jackson Center, of opposing assistants and coaches and players and officials in those experiences as well). I also remember countless kids whose games I coached when I started in the 60's, not only from Jamestown, but from all over Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, as I coached in both counties. Not only do I have great memories involving the kids, but also the projects, trips, experiences, laughs, tears, and everything in between, I was fortunate to have both that 49-year-old teacher and coach/official for 50 years.
It is not the longevity that I remember, or want to be remembered for, it is the number of people, especially children, I have been privileged, honored and proud to have met and worked with along the way. Oh, the stories I could tell and the feelings I feel when I run into those former students, athletes, teachers, coaches and parents, many of whom still address me as Mr. L, Coach, Papa Lombo, Coach Lombo, Blue and the tights of the hands and hugs with which they so often greet me.
With Sally's career, she was also a part of the lives of hundreds of children, many younger than those I worked with, who provided so many precious memories and stories. Phrases beginning or ending with, “From the mouths of babies…” are so apt in telling her stories, as some of the things said by so many of her children and grandchildren were special and special. priceless. I still love hearing many of the children she watched still call her Miss Sally and/or Mama Lombo, and seeing the greetings of smiles and hugs she receives when her “kids” see her out and about.
Sally watched several children, who later had their own children and sent them to her day care. We have been invited to her children's weddings, school programs, sporting events and graduations throughout the years.
I was fortunate to see a lot of what Sally did and how she did it with her children. The routines she established with them, the table manners she expected them to practice, the pick up after playtime or when changing toys, the practices she established and learning certain actions have consequences, were amazing. Hanging coats and putting shoes or boots where they belonged, craft activities (including gifts from parents for holidays and special days), songs, dances and group games for children she did with them, sharing she taught, sending them in and from preschool, and occasionally taking some kids to the grocery store, expecting to be brought there, made me so proud and envious of her patience, her flexibility in dealing with illnesses the unexpected, the falls or disappointments of her children. could have if someone had the toy they wanted, it was so impressive to witness. My greatest pride in witnessing her was the genuine love she showed for all her children, as if they were all our children/grandchildren. I am reminded of this when someone approaches her in public and gives her a big smile and hug. She can also, like me, sing those words of Buffett's, “Oh, the stories we could tell,” adding our own substring, “Oh, the children we've met.”
