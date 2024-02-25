Global Health Matters July/August 2023





Since its inception in 2000, the Fogartys International Bioethics Training program has aimed to develop expertise so that all countries can participate equally in the global dialogue on research ethics. Read the full article Acting director Peter Kilmarx reflects on a June 2023 visit to Warsaw, Poland, where he met current and former Fogarty trainees, including many from Ukraine.

Read the full article Dr. Alex Kayongo, a Fogarty-trained investigator, is using bronchoscopy to examine the lung microbiome of Ugandans living with HIV and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read the full article Beginning in the early 1990s, training programs supported by Fogarty began in earnest in Peru. Three decades later, the early trainees have risen through the ranks of Peruvian health research and now train young researchers. Read the full article Christine Sekaggya-Wiltshire studied the correlation between blood levels of TB drugs and HIV treatment outcomes.

Read the full article Deshen Moodley returned to South Africa to train health professionals to use the technology.

