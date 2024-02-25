Serbia protests after Croatia's foreign minister called Vu a Russian 'satellite' in the Balkans





BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia sent a note of protest on Sunday after Croatia's foreign minister described President Aleksandar Vu as a Russian satellite in the Balkans. It was the latest spat between the two neighbours, who have been at odds for most of the time since the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grli Radman told N1 television on Saturday that Vui should decide which side he is on, Russia or the European Union, because it is impossible and uncomfortable to sit on two chairs at the same time. He should not have a big dilemma, Grli Radman said, saying that Vui could remain an ally of Moscow, but malign Russian influence that could undermine the stability of the Western Balkans would not be allowed. The populist leader and other Serbian officials reacted angrily. The Croatian minister not only brutally interferes in the internal affairs of Serbia, but as usual he lies and insults the Serbian people and threatens his citizens, Vui wrote on Instagram. Grli Radman is right about one thing, maybe I am someone's satellite… but I have never been anyone's servant, which cannot be said about Grli Radman.” In its note of protest, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said it expects that in the future, Croatian officials “will refrain from statements that represent interference in the internal affairs of Serbia and will lead a policy of reconciliation and good neighborly relations between the two States. Reacting to the note of protest, the Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs rejected the claim that Croatia is interfering in Serbia's internal affairs, emphasizing that the Croatian official has stated the fact of Serbia's non-engagement with foreign and security policy. of the European Union regarding the Russian Aggression against Ukraine. As we have already emphasized, no one can be a candidate for EU membership and use all its benefits, unprincipledly and calculatedly avoiding the condemnation of Russian aggression and EU policy related to it, the Croatian ministry said. . Vu's government has maintained close ties to Moscow despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the autocratic Serbian leader has often boasted of his close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite Serbia's official offer to joined the European Union. Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, a traditional Slavic ally, while allowing Moscow's propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik to spread their narrative across the Balkans. EU officials have repeatedly said Serbia must align its policies with the bloc if it really wants to join, and have warned of growing Russian influence in the war-torn region. Croatia, which is a member of the EU and NATO, and Serbia have been involved in a series of disputes between their officials in recent years. The two countries have recently been involved in a mini arms race that analysts believe could further escalate tensions in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/serbia-protests-after-croatian-official-calls-president-russian-107526973 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos