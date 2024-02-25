Germany legalizes the recreational use of cannabis International News





Berlin (CNN) Germany's lower house of parliament voted to legalize cannabis for limited recreational use on Friday, despite warnings from the opposition and medical authorities. The new rules mean adults can possess small amounts for personal use, but the drug remains banned for under-18s. In total, 407 German lawmakers voted in favor of the new regulation, 226 lawmakers voted against and four lawmakers abstained from Friday's vote. The bill's passage follows a contentious national debate about the pros and cons of allowing easier access to the drug. The move makes Germany the third country in Europe after Malta and Luxembourg to legalize the drug for recreational use, removing cannabis from the official list of banned substances. The Netherlands bans possession of the drug, but some municipalities allow it to be sold in cafes under its so-called tolerance policy. In other countries, such as Australia and the USA, the rules vary from locality to locality. Under the new legislation, introduced by Germany's ruling coalition party, adults can grow up to three plants for private consumption and be allowed to possess 50g at a time at home and 25g in public, starting April 1. . From July 1, cannabis will also be available in licensed non-profit clubs with no more than 500 members, all of whom must be adults. Only club members will be allowed to consume their produce. The aim is to crack down on the black market and drug-related crime, reduce the amount of transactions and reduce the number of users, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said before the vote. The German government said cannabis would remain illegal for minors and very restricted for young people, adding that consuming the drug near schools and playgrounds would be illegal. Protecting children and youth is at the heart of what this law aims to achieve, Lauterbach said. No one should misunderstand this law: the consumption of cannabis is being legalized, but this does not mean that it is not dangerous, said the German health minister. Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the country's largest opposition party, has opposed the new legislation. CDU lawmaker Tino Sorge said in a statement published on Thursday that instead of protecting children and young people, the coalition is acting like a state drug dealer. There has also been considerable criticism of the plans from the German Medical Associations (GMA). Legalizing cannabis leads to more consumption and trivializes the associated risks. Cannabis can be addictive and cause serious developmental harm. This country does not need cannabis legalization, GMA President Klaus Reinhardt said Friday before the vote. The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

