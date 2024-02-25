The 'Cold War' as we know it is a myth, yet its underlying conflict never ended

Americans believe they “won the Cold War”—that is, that the US defeated the Soviet Union's bid for global dominance. Washington overtook Moscow, leading to the imperial collapse of the USSR.

However, the Cold War itself was not a single and isolated event. It is better understood as one period in a much longer struggle for Eurasian mastery. The problem with US strategy today is its assumption that the US was the winner in a separate and unique race for global leadership. Unless America frees itself from such thinking, it will be unable to articulate, let alone prosecute, a strategy for Eurasian competitiveness.

Two key points dominate American strategic thinking: 1945 and 1991. The first marked the end of America's isolationist tradition in international politics, the second the sudden triumph over Marxism-Leninism. However, neither is placed in the proper context.

The victory of the Allies in 1945 is considered a moment that created a tragic necessity – at the height of the triumph, the democracies suddenly faced a new threat on the Eurasian soil. By 1950, the scale of the challenge was evident, as was the American response, a strategy of “containment” that prevented the expansion of Soviet influence and prevented an armed attack in Western Europe.

Meanwhile, 1991 is seen in retrospect as a missed opportunity to generate a new world order (to use the terminology of the George HW Bush administration), in which a security architecture spanned the entire northern hemisphere from Vancouver to Vladivostok ( in the words of Mikhail Gorbachev).

We mistakenly see both moments as unique historical moments, not as shifts within an ongoing Eurasian competition. Indeed, Eurasia has been the primary lens through which to view international politics since at least the 17th century.

The Eurasian landmass, comprising the European Peninsula, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and East Asia, and including Central Asia and Siberia, has been economically interconnected since the Greeks first resisted Persian attempts to dominate the Mediterranean. Economic contact continues today, with Eurasia remaining home to most of the world's population, resources and markets. This economic connection, however, has increasingly turned into a political one. Strategic events on one side of the Eurasian land, due to the scale of political actors and alliance structures on it, have a direct effect on political and strategic issues on the other side.

The alliance of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan posed an existential threat to the U.S. If either could dominate western or eastern Eurasia, the U.S. would face a multi-continental threat capable of blocking the U.S. from major foreign markets. the state and, over time, accumulate enough power. to operate in the Western Hemisphere.

The Soviet Union posed the same kind of threat. At the head of a broad Eurasian communist alliance, the USSR could subjugate Europe through political subversion and outright invasion, thus gathering resources for a real campaign against America to undermine US power.

This is why the “Cold War”, conceived in American strategic history as a battle against communism, never existed. For the Soviet-US contest, while it contained a global ideological component, it was more fundamentally a struggle for power over Eurasian soil, similar to earlier clashes. between France and Britain, Britain and RussiaAND Anglo-Franco-Russian coalition against Germany. The only difference is that two systematic wars within 31 years destroyed European power, leaving only a Euro-Asiatic Russia and an Atlanticist USA as the only actors capable of exerting their influence throughout Eurasia.

Under this more coherent reading of strategic events, the fall of the USSR simply led to a reset to begin another period of Eurasian competition. The Cold War, far from being the ultimate ideological triumph, was the final act in a century-long struggle for Eurasian supremacy.

This explains Russia's complete rejection of the post-1991 deal, a largely consistent feature between the governments of Gorbachev, Yeltsin and Putin. From the moment the Berlin Wall fell, Moscow refused to admit it had “lost” a political rivalry. Gorbachev tried to negotiate a slow dismantling of the Soviet Eastern European security system because Moscow was convinced that the collapse of the Warsaw Pact simply returned the situation to 1945. Yeltsin's Russia sought NATO membership, not because its interests matched those of the Atlantic Alliance, but because Moscow was convinced that it deserved greater rights than those granted to the former Warsaw Pact states. When that failed, first Yeltsin and then Putin steered Russia toward a confrontational posture, hoping to revive Soviet and imperial Russian power in Eurasia.

The competition never ended; the players just changed.

Communist China had a similar view. It seized the economic opportunities offered by Western goodwill but did not actually surrender any of its territorial or political claims to East Asia, as shown by The Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. Almost 30 years later, it's clear that burying the Eurasian rivalry was never really in the cards for the Chinese.

The US has belatedly acknowledged that strategic competition has returned – that “competition is taking place among the great powers to shape” the world. However, she has not yet fully accepted the character and form of that competition.

The policy of the Biden administration has been to emphasize alliance management. It would be a reasonable consideration, except that it comes at the expense of a coherent approach to supporting Ukraine, a real military buildup in Asia, and containment of Iran.

Conservatives misunderstand competition by placing too much emphasis on China to the exclusion of other strategic issues. This misses the reality of Eurasian competition. Deterring and defeating a Chinese attack on Taiwan may be a necessary condition for victory, but it is woefully insufficient, given the reality of trade interconnections between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The US must secure its targets across Eurasia: the argument for prioritization promises the false lure of false choices.

When combined, both left and right have a taste for disengagement—the right through criticism of loose allies, the left through an inability to expand military capacity fast enough to meet strategic threats. The first ignores the unwavering need of all alliances for leadership: the second is blind to the inextricable link between security and hard power. They make a dangerous couple.

Abandoning Eurasian allies like Ukraine in its war against Russia, or Israel in its war against Iran, is not only a moral tragedy, but a colossal strategic mistake. A Russia aggrandized with Ukrainian conquests and a Middle East dominated by Iran will undermine the economic system on which American and allied power depends. It will make the task of defending Taiwan impossible.

America emerged from isolationism in the 1940s, kicking and screaming, only because of careful citizenship and political leadership. She faced a shattered world and for the next 50 years tried to preserve a small civilization despite threats of annihilation and capitulation.

However, the leadership imperative ended no more in 1991 than in 1945.

Seth Cropsey is the founder and president of the Yorktown Institute. He served as a naval officer and as deputy undersecretary of the navy and is the author of May day AND Sea blindness.