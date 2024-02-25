A Profile of Benjamin Netanyahu's Courage

In an era when the tenacity and resolve of global leaders are routinely tested, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's clear stance against Hamas emerges not only as a beacon of strength, but also as a crucial pillar for Israel's security and future.

His relentless pursuit of dismantling the formidable threat posed by Hamas in their “last bastion” of Rafah is not merely a strategic military objective; it is a bold statement of Israel's unwavering commitment to defend its democracy, its people and its right to exist peacefully within its borders.

Like King David, Israel's poet-warrior who secured his people's place in the land of Israel, Netanyahu finds himself in the unenviable position of waging a battle for his nation's survival. His leadership during this tumultuous period is a testament to his vision of an Israel that not only survives, but thrives in the midst of a sea of ​​hostility, creating a legacy that, though mired in controversy, will ultimately be recognized for his leading role in securing the future of the Jewish homeland that has been sought for thousands of years.

Netanyahu's approach draws parallels with historical moments where leaders faced difficult decisions in times of conflict. Like Moshe Dayan's long leadership The Six Day Warwhich transformed the Middle East landscape and secured a decisive victory for Israel, Netanyahu's current stance is poised to redefine Israel's security environment.

During World War II, tens of thousands died in the firebombing of Dresden. The bombing disrupted German military and transport networks and completely destroyed what was left of civilian morale.

Similarly, President Harry Truman's decision to use the atomic bomb in World War II, although controversial, effectively ended the conflict, saving countless American lives that would have been lost in a protracted war.

Netanyahu's commitment to wipe out the military capabilities of Hamas, a group known for using women and children as shields in hospitals, schools and even under the facilities of the United Nations, highlights the harsh realities of modern asymmetric warfare.

Hamas's strategy to embed its militant operations within its civilian infrastructure continued detention of over 100 hostages not only does it make military responses more complicated, but it also puts innocent lives at great risk. Hamas even threatens its own people and their families with death if they surrender or cooperate. This approach, universally condemned, presents a significant challenge to counter effectively while minimizing harm to civilians.

Criticism of Netanyahu's strategic decisions has come, especially from President Biden, who has spoken out worry on the humanitarian implications of the conflict. As Biden navigates his re-election campaign, he faces pressure from the progressive wing of his party, many of whose members have been accused of harboring anti-Semitic views.

However, the question arises: Would the expectations be the same if the United States faced a similar threat? Drawing parallels between Israel's predicament and America's response to the 9/11 attacks underscores the complexity of engaging with non-state actors that do not adhere to the traditional rules of war.

The loss of innocent lives in Gaza is appalling, yet the responsibility lies with Hamas and its despicable tactics. Despite widespread criticism, Israel will continue with a ground occupation of the last Hamas stronghold in Rafah, offering its best efforts for the safe passage of the civilian population.

The scenario of hostages and civilians being used as human shields is a disturbing reminder of the brutal reality of terrorism that Israel faces. It is a tactic designed to exploit the moral compass of democratic societies, knowing that such actions put democratic leaders in a quandary of how to respond without harming innocent lives.

Yet Netanyahu's leadership navigates this treacherous terrain with a clear focus on Israel's long-term security and stability, relying on the collective spirit and resilience of its people.

Netanyahu recently said that people against entering Rafah “are basically saying lose the war, keep Hamas there. And Hamas has promised to carry out the massacre of October 7 without a break.”

Israel's mission to dismantle Hamas' military capabilities is an urgent necessity, not only for its own immediate security, but as a deterrent against future aggression by the Houthi rebels, Hezbollah, Al Qaeda, ISIS and other bad actors in it. past, present and future. The message is clear: Hiding behind the innocent will not be tolerated, and those who threaten the safety of their people to protect themselves from retaliation will be held accountable.

After this conflict, when the threat of Hamas has been eliminated, Israel would be wise to launch a Marshall Plan to rebuild Gaza and provide special aid to the surviving children. But today, leadership is a lonely endeavor for Netanyahu.

As written in Pirkei Avot, Ethics of the Fathers: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?Regardless of the popular sentiment of the day, at full time, statues will be erected to commemorate Netanyahu's courage. His leadership is a beacon for democratic nations around the world, illustrating the determination needed to confront and eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

“Peace through strength” implies that from time to time, demonstration of this force may be necessary. Israel's demonstration of strength today will earn the respect of the world tomorrow.

The road to peace is filled with difficult decisions, but history honors those who, in the face of existential threats, choose the safety and freedom of their people over appeasement and inaction.

Earle Mack is a former United States ambassador to Finland. He is a partner with the Mack Company, a real estate development and investment firm, and a trustee of the Appeal to Conscience Foundation.