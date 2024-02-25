International
Ortiz wins Oman International Series after birdie run
Mexico's Carlos Ortiz brought back Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann to record a convincing victory in the $2 million Oman International Series, the first International Series events of this year.
Ortiz, co-leader at the start of the day with Oosthuizen and with a host of big-name players breathing down his neck, showed no fear and shot a 7-under 65 to top the leaderboard at 19-under.
He beat Oosthuizen, one of the pre-event favourites, by four after the South African carded a windy 69 at Al Mouj Golf on Muscat's coastline.
Niemann shot a 67 to take third place outright, one stroke back, in the second tournament of the season on the Asian Tours.
Ortiz broke away from the pack with seven birdies in nine holes starting at the sixth. By the turn, he had a two-shot lead thanks to birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9, who left the field behind him in an eye-catching one-man show, also making birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 14.
He was able to go into the 18th with a four-shot lead over Oosthuizen.
Incredibly, Ortiz started the week with a double on his opening hole on Thursday. But after that, he didn't drop a shot over the next 71 holes.
With the way the wind was blowing, I had to birdie the first five holes, said the 32-year-old Mexican, who plays for Torque GC of the LIV Golf League, which is managed by Niemann.
After that it was more downwind so that's how this course plays and you have to take advantage of it. The wind then died down and I attacked the pins and made some good shots.
I hope this is the start of a great year. It means a lot to win an International Series event. I would like to play in the majors this year and win the LIV Golf League.
Today's victory marks his first success in a major tournament since he claimed the Houston Open on the PGA Tour in 2020. It will also make up for losing in a sudden-death playoff for the individual title at last years LIV Golf Tucson . That performance helped the Fireballs win the team title, one of two in 2023.
He becomes only the third Mexican winner in the Asian tournament. Carlos Espinosa was first in the 1995 Canlubang Classic in the Philippines, while Abraham Ancer, also playing this week, won last years star-studded season opener PIF Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers.
He (Ortiz) definitely turned on the lights at the start of the sixth hole, said 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen.
You must do this if you want to win an event. I didn't really hit it close enough, and when I was close enough, I couldn't make the shot. I had a solid round, nicely placed, but not good enough. I love the golf course. I will definitely come back here.
Said Niemann: I knew I had to play well today, obviously it was tricky with the wind. I didn't think Carlos (Ortiz) would go that low today. I gave myself a lot of chances on the back nine, but I didn't make any birdies. I fought a lot and it was a lot of fun. I would have loved to be in that group fighting Carlos. This is good preparation for the next two weeks at LIV.
Chile's Mito Pereira, also in Torque GC, tied for fourth behind the winner after a 66, along with Australian Maverick Antcliff, who shot a 65.
Japan's Takumi Kanaya defended his title well, closing with a 68 to take a share of seventh at 11 under.
Last weeks Malaysian Open winner Spain David Puig was tied for 10th after a 68.
The Asian Tour travels to the southern hemisphere next week for the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport. The $1.24 million event is being played on the Coronet and Remarkables course at Millbrook Resort, Queenstown from February 29 to March 3. Australian Brendan Jones is the defending champion.
Photo: Asian Tour
