Hollidaysburg grad creates first responder software | News, Sports, Jobs

When first responders and other emergency personnel can talk to each other faster in the field, they can better respond to the crisis they're facing at the time.

That's why they've welcomed a software system Hollidaysburg native Stephanie Foster helped create that improves communication in crisis situations.

In 2011, Foster joined MIT Lincoln Laboratory to work on a project called the Next Generation Incident Command System. The project team worked with firefighters in California to understand how the software could help improve information sharing while fighting wildland fires.

Over the next decade, she and others continued to develop the software system at MIT LL, working with emergency response agencies at home and abroad.

“NICS was developed to help responders communicate and collaborate more efficiently during all types of planned and unplanned events,” Foster said.

For her efforts to adapt and deploy the NICS system in the Western Balkans, Foster received the Bringing Out the Best Award from MIT.

One nominator praised Foster's ability to get things done with a gracious attitude.

“Having a leader who is able to think big, but who sees herself as a team member and is willing to do what needs to be done, is incredibly inspiring for those of us who get to work with Steph “, the nominee said.

“The opportunity to work with civil defense agencies in the Western Balkans was really inspiring for us,” said Foster. “It motivated us to focus on how we can use our technical skills to provide enhanced capabilities to the crisis management community.”

In 2023, Foster left MIT and founded her own company, Generation NYX, with co-founder Joaquin Avellan, who worked with her at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory. They are committed to making their work accessible to crisis management agencies both at home and abroad so that as many first responders as possible are able to use their software system.

Their hope is that as people work with the system and find how it makes their jobs easier, they'll want to tell others about it and spread the word throughout their emergency response network. , Foster said.

“It's been incredible to witness how this single software system has the ability to bring together people from all over the world who work with it,” she said.

Foster graduated from Hollidaysburg Area High School, where she was active in the arts and also an honor roll student.

Russell Stiles, who is now retired but served for 30 years as chair of fine arts for the Hollidaysburg Area School District, said Foster was “a wonderful student” who was “very conscientious, intelligent.”

She had roles in all his plays while she was a student in high school, he said.

“I think one of her qualities, too, was that she cared about everybody, she cared about other students,” Stiles said. “I can't say enough good things about him.”

Stiles also said Foster was an “amazing dancer” when she was in high school. Foster continues to dance where he now lives in Rockford, Ill., though he said he doesn't perform as much anymore. She said she is active in the Rockford dance community and teaches dance at Rockford Dance Company.

Another former teacher, Jim Hancuff, also praised Foster as “an outstanding student” who was “very reliable and always prepared for class.”

Hancuff taught math at Hollidaysburg High School for 35 years and also taught engineering and math students at the Penn State Altoona campus for many years.

“I have been fortunate to have taught many talented students in my career and she was certainly one of them,” he said.

Foster said she has fond memories of growing up in the area and returns home several times a year to visit her family and many relatives who live here, including her parents, Gail and Bob Allen, and her twin brother. , Lance and his family. Her younger sister, Lindsay, lives in Boston.

“I go home for a few weeks in the summer and for New Years,” she said. “I love Penn State football and I come home especially for one game every year.”

Her parents said Foster has always been very goal-oriented and persistent in pursuing her dreams, but most of all, she's also always been very kind to others along the way, even to people she didn't know. .

“She is very compassionate, always thinking of others,” her father said.

Her parents think it's this desire to help others that has driven her to help develop the first responder software system.

They said she still loves the arts, as evidenced by her continued participation in a dance company, but her main focus is finding ways to make life better for others by developing software systems.

“That's really what she's all about,” her mother said. “She's doing what she wants to do, and it's so easy for her.”

The Foster file

Name: Stephanie Foster

Age: 43

Family: Husband, Brian; daughter, Lyla; parents, Gail and Bob Allen; twin brother, Lance; sister, Lindsay.

Education: Graduated from Hollidaysburg Area High School; BS from the University of Richmond

Career highlights: Software Engineer at Northrop Grumman; technical staff member at MIT Lincoln Laboratory; co-rounder and CEO of Generation NYX

Quote: “Only when our intelligent brain and our human heart work together in harmony can we reach our true potential.” – Jane Goodall