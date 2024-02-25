



The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a REPORT on Friday calling for accountability against Israel and Palestinian militant groups for numerous violations of international law during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and occupation. Report said that ongoing human rights violations “cannot be allowed to continue” and called for immediate compliance with international law mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The report was submitted on the basis of Human Rights Council Resolution 52/3which requested a report on “the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice” and covers the period from 1 November 2022 to 31 October 2023. The report detailed the background to the widespread occupation and violations by Palestinian militant groups and Israel, saying: For more than 56 years, the Occupied Palestinian Territory – the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza – has remained under occupation by Israel, affecting all Palestinian rights, including the right to self-determination. The human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory deteriorated drastically during the reporting period. There was an escalation of the use of lethal force in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and May 2023 also saw an escalation of hostilities in Gaza. The report detailed human rights violations committed by both sides, including the October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians orchestrated by Al Qassam Brigades and Al Quds Brigade, the armed wing of Hamas. It states that these armed groups carry out a number of war crimes, including: “attacks directed against civilians, the deliberate killing and ill-treatment of civilians, the deliberate destruction of civilian objects and the taking of hostages”. He noted that there are accounts of these groups committing other serious crimes, including rape, sexual assault and torture. It also said Israel had committed war crimes and violations of international law, including unlawful killings, “deliberate destruction of civilian property,” collective punishment, punitive and deliberate sieges and restrictions, strikes on civilian infrastructure, “deprivation of essential services” such as water, humanitarian aid, fuel and telecommunications and forced displacement. The human rights situation in the West Bank prior to October 7 was already deteriorating and “grave”, exacerbated by “Israeli settler violence to facilitate the de facto annexation of the West Bank” and “increased use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement operations.” Civilian casualties before 7 October 2023 included 30 Israelis in the West Bank and 1 Israeli woman killed in Israel “by a rocket fired from Gaza”. Israeli security forces killed 338 Palestinians in the West Bank, including 251 men, 3 women and 84 children. At the peak of Scaling between October 7 and 31, 2023, following Hamas attacks and Israel's response, approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed in Israel and at least 8,525 Palestinians were killed in Gaza. IN a press releaseUN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk, said that, “The entrenched impunity reported by our Office for decades cannot be allowed to continue. There must be responsibility from all sides for the violations observed during the 56 years of occupation and 16 years of the blockade of Gaza, until today.” He went on to add that, “Justice is a prerequisite for ending cycles of violence and for Palestinians and Israelis to be able to take meaningful steps toward peace.” of 1949 Geneva Conventions prohibit torture, cruel treatment, hostage-taking, degrading treatment, extrajudicial killings and harm to any civilian in time of war and armed conflict.

