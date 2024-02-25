SS Nemesis: 120-Year-Old Shipwreck Mystery Revealed and Search for Relatives Begins

By identifying the wreckage, the NSW government hopes to connect with relatives of crew members, including 3 men buried in an unmarked grave at Woronora Memorial Park in Sutherland.

Heritage NSW says the missing crew members came from Australia, the United Kingdom and one from Canada.

SS Nemesis departed Newcastle on 9 July 1904, laden with coal, bound for Melbourne. She was last seen in distress in rough seas off Wollongong from another vessel also caught in the storm.

The loss attracted a lot of attention from the media and the public. Over several weeks, the bodies of crew members washed ashore on Cronulla Beach, as well as fragments of the ship's rudder, doors and other floating debris. But the location of the 73-meter-long vessel remained unknown.

More than a century later in 2022, remote sensing company Subsea Professional Marine Services stumbled upon the wreckage while trying to find lost cargo containers off the coast of Sydney. The ship was undisturbed, about 26 km offshore and approximately 160 m underwater.

NSW Heritage experts, who had spent years investigating and surveying the ocean floor, immediately suspected they had found the SS Nemesis. But identifying it was a challenge as it was so far offshore, in deep water and high currents. Additional underwater images captured by CSIRO provided the evidence needed to confirm the ship's distinctive features consistent with historic photographs and sketches of the SS Nemesis. The images show the ironclad wreck resting on a wide sand field, with significant damage to her bow and stern.

He also revealed a number of clues as to why the ship sank that night. It is thought that the engine sank in the storm, and when SS Nemesis hit by a large wave she sank too quickly for lifeboats to be deployed.

Those related to the SS Nemesis are asked to contact Heritage NSW: [email protected]

Quote attributed to NSW Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe:

'The loss of Nemesis it has been described as one of Sydney's most enduring maritime mysteries and has even been described by shipwreck researchers as the “Holy Grail”. “Thanks to collaborative work with CSIRO and Subsea, using modern technology and historical data, Heritage NSW has been able to write the final chapter of the SS Nemesisthe story of. “Approximately 40 children lost their parents in this wreck and I hope this discovery will bring closure to families and friends connected to the ship who never knew her fate.”

Quote attributed to Federal Minister of Industry and Science Ed Husic: “Every Australian should take heart in the curiosity and persistence our scientists have shown in this project, as they do in all their work. “I admire how determined they were to solve an age-old mystery, demonstrating once again the value of working together and backing this up with the latest knowledge.” All involved should be immensely proud of this discovery and the comfort it will provide to the descendants of the 32 sailors who died aboard the SS. Nemesis.'

Quote attributed to the Member for Wollongong, Minister Paul Scully: “This wreck is part of the Illawarra's rich maritime history, which ranges from shipwrecks to the Dalfram dispute, which influenced Australian foreign policy during the Second World War. “With only 105 of the more than 200 shipwrecks off the NSW coast having been discovered, this is a significant discovery. 'The discovery of Nemesis shows why Wollongong continues to explore its history in what is a proud port city.'

Quote attributed to CSIRO travel manager Jason Fazey: 'Our technical team on board the CSIRO research vessel, RV Investigatordid an amazing job mapping the entire site and capturing very clear vision of the wreck using one of our underwater camera systems. “Using RV InvestigatorWith advanced multi-beam echosounders, we were able to create a high-resolution map of the entire wreck and measure key dimensions to help identify it. All on board were honored to be able to contribute to this project and assist Heritage NSW's maritime archeology experts in the successful identification of the SS Nemesis to help bring closure to another of our nation's maritime tragedies.'