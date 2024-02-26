



of Australian Universities Agreement is the first national review of the higher education system since the 2008 Bradley Review. It focuses on priority areas to meet Australia's knowledge and skills needs now and in the future, including: improving access and opportunities, including students from disadvantaged backgrounds and equality

taking into account the investment and affordability system settings

increasing governance and the sector's contribution to national prosperity

commitment and harmonization between the system of professional and higher education

quality and sustainability, including international education

supporting innovation and skills in the research sector. of Final Agreement Report sets out a roadmap for future reforms to help meet these ambitious goals. Critical for NSW, and for Australia as a whole, will be expanding access to the transformative potential of world-class higher education for more students, particularly those from less advantaged backgrounds who can benefit most. With nine out of 10 jobs created in the next decade requiring a post-secondary qualification, and half of those requiring a bachelor's degree, there is an urgent need to make the most of this opportunity, both for individual gain and also for the wider community and society. they benefit. The Final Report of the Agreement includes key recommendations for widening participation, changes in funding settings including costs for students, seamless navigation between vocational and higher education, as well as supporting innovation and impact on research and industry engagement. Read the Universities Agreement 2024 report NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan, said: “The Universities Agreement is an exciting step by the Albanian Government to give our vital higher education sector long-term security and a framework for extending tertiary education to more NSW residents. “I am particularly excited about the opportunities to improve support for regional and remote students; along with students who have had difficulty accessing it in the past. The agreement aims to build a stronger harmony between universities and vocational training. This is vital if we are to meet the workforce needs of the future, especially the transition to renewables and advanced manufacturing. We have a great higher education sector in NSW and I look forward to the deal and a strong commitment from the Federal Government giving them the confidence to build on their success.

