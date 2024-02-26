International
CSIRO helps Heritage NSW solve 120-year maritime mystery of SS Nemesis
A CSIRO team on board the research vessel (RV) Investigator has helped Heritage NSW solve a 120-year-old mystery with the discovery of SS Nemesisa 73-foot iron-hulled steamship lost at sea in 1904.
SS Nemesis had been on a voyage from Newcastle to Melbourne carrying coal when it disappeared in a storm off the NSW coast with the tragic loss of all 32 lives on board.
Her location was unknown until the marine survey company, Subsea Professional Marine Services, discovered and reported the unexplored wreck to Heritage NSW in May 2022.
Subsea found the wreckage during an underwater survey off Wollongong, NSW and undertook an initial inspection of the site using a remotely operated vehicle.
CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, was asked by Heritage NSW to investigate the wreck to gather further data to help identify it.
RV Investigator was able to conduct a detailed mapping and camera investigation of the wreck during a transit voyage from Hobart to Sydney in September 2023.
The CSIRO team used the ship's advanced multibeam echo sounder to first map the wreck site and the surrounding sea in high resolution. They then conducted a systematic visual inspection of the entire wreck using a specialized underwater camera system.
CSIRO travel manager Jason Fazey said RV Investigator was in the right place at the right time to assist Heritage NSW and conduct the survey.
“Our travel path took us towards the wreck and we were extremely lucky with the conditions for the survey, with our crew on board doing a great job capturing incredible images of the wreck,” Mr Fazey said.
“We surveyed the entire length of the wreck with our drop camera, revealing many details of the ship's structures including some of the interior spaces.”
Phil Vandenbossche, a CSIRO hydrographic surveyor on board the voyage, said the sea map from the RV Investigator shows the wreck is lying in 160 meters of water and is approximately 28 kilometers off the coast of Wollongong, NSW.
“She is located towards the edge of the continental shelf and is sitting right on the seabed, but is showing significant damage and deterioration both at the bow and stern,” Mr Vandenbossche said.
“Our visual inspection of the wreck using the drop camera showed that several key structures were still intact and identifiable, including two of the ship's anchors lying on the seabed.”
Bathymetry and camera survey data from RV Investigatortogether with previous images collected by Subsea, allowed Heritage NSW marine archeology experts to identify the wreck as the SS Nemesis.
Senior Maritime Archaeologist with Heritage NSW, Dr Brad Duncan, said the SS Nemesis it was originally a passenger ship but was converted and operating as a coal carrier when it disappeared.
“On his last voyage in July 1904, SS Nemesis left Newcastle for Melbourne with its tank full of coal and coke,” Dr Duncan said.
“However, shortly after departure, the ship ran into a southerly gale and was subsequently lost at sea off the coast of NSW with the tragic loss of 32 lives on board.”
Dr. Duncan said that llike many discoveries of ruins, finding SS Nemesis it was the result of a highly collaborative effort between research and heritage agencies, and the maritime community.
“They are one of thousands of shipwrecks that lie along the Australian coast, and many of them have yet to be found,” Dr Duncan said.
“This discovery and confirmation of the identity of the wreck not only provides important archaeological information about the ship and the sinking event, but, more importantly, may provide some comfort to the families and friends of those who lost their lives on board, as it provides a place where they can mourn. their loved ones”.
Video footage collected by RV Investigator will now be “stitched together” to create a 3D photogrammetric model of the wreck to allow it to be investigated in further detail.
Mr Fazey said the CSIRO was honored to be able to assist the maritime heritage community in identifying and protecting this important shipwreck.
“We hope this helps bring some closure to another of our nation's maritime mysteries,” Mr Fazey said.
The ruins of SS Nemesis is protected as a historic shipwreck under Underwater Cultural Heritage Act 2018.
This project was supported by a sea time share in RV Investigator from the CSIRO National Marine Infrastructure, national research infrastructure supported by the Australian Government's National Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS) and operated by CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, on behalf of the nation.
Those with a possible family connection to SS Nemesis are asked to contact Heritage NSW: [email protected]
Additional photos and footage of the CSIRO drowning survey are available from the dropbox below: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/16kddg1v6e9w9xbzb3qy8/h?rlkey=dd5fnfv0nrx9uio1ik045lc9e&dl=0
