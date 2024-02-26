Secretary Antony J. Blinken With TV Globo's Raquel Krahenbuhl

QUESTION: Secretary Blinken, thank you very much for the interview.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It's great to be with you. Thank you.

QUESTION: Why don't I start asking about a very important topic for both our countries? Democracy was one of the main topics during your meeting with President Lula. And what do you think the two countries can learn from each other in this process after the problems we've both had, the experiences? And how do you think they can help each other, learn from each other, especially, like, if you consider, for example, disinformation?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, two things. First, I was very grateful to President Lula for all the time he spent and for the richness of the conversation. And for me, representing President Biden, a big part of this visit was about reaffirming the strong shared agenda that the United States and Brazil have. And what does it actually tell us? It shows us that on the issues that matter most to people in both of our countries, if we make sure that we're dealing with the climate crisis, that we have a good energy transition, that have to do with food insecurity and hunger, we're helping to raise of people with economic opportunities, who defended the rights of workers and labor, all these things are so important for our people.

But they are also how democracies demonstrate that they can deliver. The best way to protect and defend democracy is to demonstrate that we produce results for the people, and that is what the United States and Brazil are committed to doing together. And the vision that President Biden and President Lula have for most of the critical issues of our time is very much the same.

Now, there are specific problems that you mentioned, like disinformation, misinformation, and that's something that was being worked on both in the United States, but also with partners around the world. What can we do effectively to combat it, to counter it? And this is also the subject of talks between us and Brazil.

QUESTION: A few days before you met with President Lula, he made a comment, and I'll quote him, that what's happening… to the Palestinian people has never happened at any other time in history. And then he said: Actually, it was bad when Hitler decided to kill…the Jews. You are a Jew. Your stepfather was a Holocaust or Holocaust survivor. And I heard that you mentioned this to President Lula. How do you personally feel about these comments, when your stepfather was so involved in trying to protect the memory of the Holocaust?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, look, first, as I said, almost all of our conversation focused on the common agenda that the United States and Brazil have in trying to deal with the problems that we have to face.

QUESTION: Yes, but for that –

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So, but we talked about that too. And look, we have a real disagreement about this. And friends can have real, deep disagreements about particular issues and still work on many other things that bring them together. For us, as I said, it is very clear that there is no comparison. But I also know that President Lula is motivated by people's suffering and he wants to end it. So do we. We also have that in common.

We want the conflict in Gaza to end as soon as possible. We want to make sure that what happened on October 7th, which was so unimaginably horrible, never happens again. We want to make sure that the suffering of the Palestinians does not happen. So that means ending the conflict in Gaza and also finding a path to a better future to a lasting peace, lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

QUESTION: Did you share your personal experience with the president of Brazil?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: I made. I did it because, look, one of the things that we also have in common and that I really admire President Lula for is that he knows that celibacy in some ways, the single biggest challenge that we face, maybe the most powerful poison the common good we have is dehumanization, the inability to see the humanity in someone else. When this happens, your heart hardens and bad things become possible, good things become impossible. I know that President Lula is motivated by this and I thought that by sharing my story, it is also a reminder of the humanity that is at stake.

QUESTION: You said there is a genocide going on in Xinjiang; last year also declared genocide in Burma. What would be the definition of genocide? What is different from what is –

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, look, there are legal definitions of genocide, and that's a long conversation. But if there is a clear purpose to destroy or eliminate a certain group of people, that is usually at the heart of it. The point I was making yesterday was this: We should all be concerned about people who are suffering everywhere, and we should also be concerned about any people who are being ethnically cleansed or are victims of genocide. We cannot have selective anger, and we also cannot have double standards. This applies to the United States as well as countries around the world.

So we must focus on the suffering of the Israeli victims of October 7. Now, deep concern for the Palestinian men, women and children caught in the crossfire of Hamas. We should also have a concern for the Ukrainians, who have been on the receiving end of Russian aggression for the past two years. But also if they were to do that, what about the Rohingya? What about the Uyghurs? What about the Sudanese? What about the Tigrayans? You can't just focus on one particular problem. You should be open to doing whatever you can to resolve them all.

QUESTION:One of the main topics during the G20 was also the need for a reform of

SECRETARY BLINKEN:Yes.

QUESTION:— governance. And yesterday Brazil linked the paralysis of the UN Security Council to the deaths of civilians. What do you think about that specific comparison, the analysis that the Foreign Minister of Brazil did? And would the U.S. support Brazil to have a seat on this in the International Security Council as you consider the Lulas, for example, the disagreement with the U.S. on the conflict and this (inaudible)?

SECRETARY BLINKEN:Look, we share with Brazil the need to reform and update all international institutions to make sure they actually reflect today's world, not yesterday's. Most of these institutions were established 80 years ago. They do not reflect current realities. So the United Nations Security Council should be more representative of geographic diversity and the fact that countries today are in a different place than they were 80 years ago. That is why we support the expansion of the permanent and non-permanent seats of the Security Council to include from Latin America, to include from Africa.

Now, the specifics of who, all of that has to be worked out and it also includes the countries in each different region. But President Biden was very clear before the United Nations General Assembly last year that the United States not only supports this, but is working to achieve it. And one of the things I shared with the members of the G20 now is that we want to use the rest of this year to find ways to practically advance that goal of having a Security Council that is more reflective of the world today.

QUESTION:In the Global South, in today's world, let's talk about the Global South, because where many countries do not include Brazil, they are not in line with everything in the US position. So how much do you think this could threaten US standing or leadership in the world?

SECRETARY BLINKEN:In fact, I have to tell you that I think they were biased on most issues. Let me give you an example.

QUESTION:But sometimes aligned with Russia or Russia during the war against Ukraine.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:Well, look, of course there are certain differences, but first at the heart of the G20 agenda during Brazil's presidency, the United States is very supportive of what Brazil is trying to achieve. If we were looking at how to effectively address climate change and the energy transition, that's what we want to do as well. And we weren't just saying we want to do it; were taking active measures to do so. When it comes to addressing food insecurity, the United States is a leader in this effort. We have invested $17.5 billion under President Biden's administration to address food insecurity. And we were working in partnership with Brazil, for example, to bring new technologies, including artificial intelligence, in ways to have seeds that are stronger and more resilient, soil that is better, so that countries can grow more many and grow more efficiently and produce themselves. .

When it comes to protecting workers' rights, workers, President Biden and President Lula are, so to speak, joined at the hip. We have a partnership for that. Brazil and the United States together, including the G20, are leading this effort. And when it comes to reforming international institutions, including the Security Council, including the international financial institutions to make sure that countries have greater access to capital, to concessional lending, to get rid of the debts that they're aggravate, we are very much not only in the same place; were happy to lead that effort along with Brazil and other countries.

Now, there are places where, of course, we have differences, but we get past them. And one of the things that is very clear from these meetings is that these peace and security issues, we need to work on them, including as the G20, because if we don't, if you're not able to solve these issues , everything else you are trying. to achieve becomes much more difficult if not impossible.

QUESTION:Your visit here, your first visit to Brazil as Secretary of State, does that mean President Biden will come next?

SECRETARY BLINKEN:Well, I know he will –

QUESTION:Look at the beautiful country why hasn't he been here yet?

SECRETARY BLINKEN:I can tell you this: when I return to Washington and report to the President, I will only reaffirm what he already knows from his visits here. It's a great place, a great place to be, a great partner to have. And so I'm sure he'll be looking forward to that.

QUESTION:Right. Do you like music? Maybe next time I can take you to the samba.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:You are in. Thank you.

QUESTION:Big. Thank you very much, Secretary Blinken.

SECRETARY BLINKEN:Thank you.

QUESTION:Thank you. Thank you.