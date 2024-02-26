International Career Week aims to prepare international students for the labor market tidings





Global Mavericks can immerse themselves in a week of career-focused workshops, presentations and networking events during International Career Week from 26 February to 1 March. Magdalena Ibarra, international program coordinator of the global engagement department, said the week will have at least one event per day, aimed at providing students with resources to help their future careers and discover opportunities through networking. “There will be very valuable resources and information that can be helpful for either of their job search processes or overall career planning,” Ibarra said. Ibarra said she encourages students to attend at least one of their events, emphasizing the benefit they will provide to students. Prepare for the Fair Workshop This event will be from 1 to 2 pm on Monday in the Rio Grande Ballroom in the University Center, with a focus on preparing participants for the All Majors Job and Internship Fair. Students will learn how to improve their 30-second elevator pitch and navigate career fairs. Curricular Practical Training (CPT) Seminar. Geared toward international students on F-1 visas, this event will answer any questions attendees have about Optional Practical Training (OPT) or CPT and highlight employment opportunities for international students. The seminar will be held from 3 to 4 pm on Monday in the Nueces Commons meeting room. Employing International Students: Staff & Faculty Workshop Staff and faculty members are invited to a lunchtime workshop to learn about the process of hiring international students for campus employment. The session will provide insights into posting a job on Handshake and applying for a social security number, among other international student entry processes. The activity will take place from the afternoon until 1 pm on Tuesday in the Student Government rooms of the University Centers. Job Search Strategy for International Students This virtual seminar will take place at 2:00 PM on Tuesdays over Zoom, introducing well-established processes to help participants execute a focused and successful job search. Participants will receive a four-step framework to optimize their search plan and network to secure opportunities. Professional headshots Students will have the opportunity to receive a free professional photo from 11:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesday in UCs Red River Room To secure their spot, students must register using RSVP. Optional Practical Training (OPT) Seminar. This event will take place from noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday in UCs Guadalupe Room. It provides international students with knowledge about OPT. Global Base: Networking Students can stop by UCs Palo Duro Lounge for free coffee, tea, food and music from 4 to 5:30 pm on Thursdays. The event will bring together hundreds of students from around the world and provide attendees with an opportunity to network with other students and alumni. Expert panel: My first job in the US Join this Friday 1:00pm virtual panel discussion on Microsoft Teams to learn from professionals who were once F-1 students, successfully navigated the US job market, and now hold leadership positions at UTA. Panelists will share their experiences and offer advice on applying for graduate school, jobs, internships, assistantships, or scholarships. @satwika_2001 [email protected]

