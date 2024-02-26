Caribbean leaders meet with Haiti's prime minister. The deployment of foreign forces is on the agenda





GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Caribbean leaders met with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday to talk about his country's ongoing gang violence, with a senior official noting that his continued presence as head of government remains a major obstacle to progress. Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell told The Associated Press that opposition leaders and other groups in Haiti oppose Henry as prime minister, even as the regional trade bloc known as Caricom continues to try to help change the situation in the country. Mitchell said the international community also questions how the country would function if Haiti's prime minister resigns or is impeached, adding that there must be a political solution. In brief comments to the AP, Henry said calls for his removal are a power grab and that nothing will happen unless we work together. Earlier this month, demonstrators across Haiti staged protests that turned violent after demanding that Henri step down. Mitchell spoke to the AP after meeting with Henry and other Caribbean leaders behind closed doors in Guyana ahead of a four-day Caricom summit in the South American country. Officials including US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols are expected to attend. Mitchell said Caribbean leaders were scheduled to meet with Thomas-Greenfield on Monday morning. Haiti is the only topic. Nothing else, really, he said. In a statement on Sunday, the Haitian government said Henri will attend the Caricom summit, which will host talks on the participation of Caribbean countries to help push for a UN-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers to help fight gang violence. Nations including Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Burundi, Chad and Senegal have said they plan to send forces. After the Caricom summit, officials said Henry is scheduled to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, to finalize the modalities of the deployment, which has been halted by a court order. Mitchell said the international community has pledged more than $100 million for the mission in Haiti, while the US is pledging another $200 million, adding that the political situation remains problematic. US and UN officials said in a recent statement that Thomas-Greenfield will continue to rally global support during the summit and reiterate the urgency of creating a credible and inclusive path to elections to enable a return to democratic order for the Haitian people.

