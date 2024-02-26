International
Should I room with an international student? – Spectator
For many college freshmen, including myself, this is the first time we are sharing a room with another person. We no longer have a room to ourselves like at home.
I was starting to entertain the idea of having a dorm of my own when my first roommate announced that she was moving in. Hall of Chancellors for the spring semester. Not only was I excited for her to have her own room and better equipment, but I was looking forward to having my own space.
However, I was notified in early January that I will be assigned to live with an international student for the upcoming semester. While this was not a concern, it was a little annoying as I had asked not to share a seat with an international student.
I only chose this option since I thought I would be with the same roommate for both semesters. That's when some nerves started to kick in.
I had talked extensively with my fall semester roommate, Lauren, before we decided to move in together. I've heard some roommate horror stories from friends UW-Eau Claire students, so I was nervous about the upcoming change.
Despite my initial anxieties, I would say that having an international roommate is one of the best things that has happened so far in my college career.
When I returned to campus for the new semester, it only took a few minutes of conversation to become friends with my new roommate Lisa, who is from Ukraine.
She even gave me a Ukrainian-made beaded bracelet, which is becoming more and more popular as a form of cultural resistance in Ukraine's war against Russia. I was excited to learn about her culture and loved the gift.
That same day, we went to a painting event where my friend Amelia and I met other international students who came to UW-Eau Claire through the same program as Liza.
We met more of these international students afterward, who I probably never would have interacted with if it weren't for my roommate. It has allowed me to make more friends and be a part of experiences that I might not have found on my own.
My new living arrangement has undoubtedly enhanced my college experience. It allows me to see my everyday college life in a new light, as my international friends don't have the same experiences at their universities.
I feel a greater appreciation for opportunities to get involved on campus and make more relationships than I did last semester. Through some of the international students, I have also met new people from the United States of America who will be returning to Eau Claire in the fall.
My fall semester wasn't the best as there were a few things that happened that were out of my control and I started college with the mindset of transferring as soon as I could.
I'm still not sure where I'll end up next year, but I'm focusing on living in the moment and enjoying as many experiences as possible with all my friends.
I really can't imagine what my spring semester would be like without my new friends that I probably never would have had without the international student program that assigned Lisa to live with me.
Moris can be reached at [email protected].
