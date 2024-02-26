International students at JCC achieve Social Security numbers, employment through the Global Learning Program | tidings

JAMESTOWN The Global Learning program at SUNY Jamestown Community College is facilitating much more than academics, said Rudi Andalora, project manager for Global Learning at the JCC.

It is a particular pleasure to explore how we can enrich our offerings, said Andalora. What's really cool is that we can build and build on the student experience, both while they're studying and in preparation for their next steps. One powerful step we are helping them take is obtaining work authorization.

Andalora said international students rarely have a work authorization process, which includes obtaining a social security number, in their home country. Being able to work while in college gives students earning power that improves their ability to travel, purchase food, and other necessities beyond what is available on campus.

It motivates students to keep going and come back for a second year, Andalora said. Empowering students to work is one of the greatest retention tools we have.

International students can learn how to conduct a job search, develop a CV, network and apply for employment. Once they have a job offer, the Global Learning team continues to help gather all the necessary documents and complete an online application with the Social Security office for an appointment.

Sometimes we take two or three students at a time, Andalora said. It can take 10 days to get a Social Security card, and then there can be a three- to four-week waiting period while tax forms and background checks are processed.

Many international students begin their work experience at JCC. Andalora said the campus currently employs 12 international students.

All of this is related to building a career, or going to a university, Andalora said. Our students are graduating already equipped with a Social Security number, knowledge of tax forms and connected to local banks that they can access online from wherever they are.

Andalora said the JCC is gaining an international reputation for the services it offers, as well as the willingness of the surrounding community to welcome students from around the world.

“What a neat feature that the community is open-minded enough to welcome diversity and everyone is nice,” Andalora said. Becoming a globalized campus means that local employers can have people applying from all over the world and having that as part of the workforce is great. This is something we can all be proud of.

Studying abroad was a big part of Andalora's college experience. He sees the JCCs program as a gem in our community. Andalora's role has grown in recent months and he is passionate about developing the program based on student needs to enhance their learning experience.

SUNY JCC Global Learning has experienced rich growth in the past 15 years, Andalora said. We are fortunate that staff working with the program during the pandemic were able to increase international student enrollment even under those unprecedented circumstances.

With enrollment increasing, attention has been paid to transportation needs once students arrive. Global Learning staff now work in greater depth to help coordinate student travel to and from Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Andalora is also planning more off-campus experiences and partnerships with other clubs to ensure international students get as much exposure to the area and its culture as possible.

Andalora is grateful for the support JCC provides as the program works toward continuous improvement of global experience and study abroad programming.

Our recent leadership have been strong contributors to the global experience at JCC, and I am grateful for the support in creating a greater mindset, across campus, Andalora said. It is an honor to be part of a team that is passionate about growing the international community on campus, and connecting all students to study abroad. It's why our school is on the map to become an international destination for students eager to earn a degree in the US