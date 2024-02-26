International
Delays in Western military aid to Ukraine are costing lives News, Sports, Jobs
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Half of all Western military aid promised to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers in Russia's war, the defense minister of Russia said Sunday. Ukraine.
Rustan Umerov, speaking in “Ukraine. 2024 Forum” in Kiev, said any delayed aid delivery meant the loss of Ukrainian troops and underlined Russia's superior military power.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later told attendees at the event that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. It was the first time Kiev confirmed its casualty toll.
Commemorations to mark the war's second anniversary on Saturday brought expressions of continued support, new bilateral security deals and fresh aid commitments from Ukraine's western allies. But Umerov said they still need to live up to their commitments if Ukraine is to have any chance of standing against Russia.
“We look at the enemy: their economy is almost $2 trillion,” he said, adding that they use up to 15% of official and unofficial budget funds for war, which amounts to more than $150 billion. He said that whenever a commitment does not arrive on time, “we lose people, we lose territories”.
During a press conference after the forum on Sunday, Zelenskyy said four brigades did not take part in the country's counteroffensive against Russian forces because they had not received the equipment they expected.
“Can you imagine the number of guys who would have fought, who couldn't? The ones who had to sit and wait for equipment they never received?”
The Ukrainian leader also confirmed plans for an international peace summit to address issues exacerbated by the war, such as nuclear or food security, in Switzerland in 2024. This would be followed by a possible invitation for Russian representatives to attend a second summit later in the year. However, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not submit to a peace plan that did not serve its interests and rejected the idea of direct negotiations.
“Is it possible to talk to a man who kills his opponents?” Zelenskyy said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We will provide a platform where he can agree that he lost this fight and that it was a mistake.”
Zelenskyy also spoke about the ongoing fighting in northeastern Ukraine, where frontline conflict has intensified in recent months leading to the capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka. He said Moscow is using heavy artillery fire to put pressure on Ukrainian forces in the direction of Kharkiv and Kupiansk.
However, his speech remained defiant. “Will Ukraine lose in this war? I'm sure it won't be. Our most difficult moment was on February 24 two years ago. We have no choice but to win. (…) If Ukraine loses, then we will not exist. We do not want such an end to this war for our lives.”
Russian forces on Sunday appeared to be pressing west of Avdiivka, the strategic town whose capture this month gave Moscow a major victory as heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who leads Ukrainian forces fighting in the area, said on Sunday that his troops had withdrawn from most of Lastochkyne, a western suburb of Avdiivka. Some Ukrainian media reported on Saturday that Russian troops had taken Lastochkyne, but there was no official confirmation from Kiev and the situation on the battlefield appeared fluid.
Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, claimed on Sunday that he believes Kiev has a path to victory as long as Western allies provide “the tools it needs”.
Speaking to NBC in Washington, Sullivan acknowledged that Ukrainian forces lost Avdiivka due to a lack of ammunition, calling on the US Congress to “step up” and pass the additional $60 billion in security aid requested by the Biden administration.
“I think it's important to take a step back and remember that two years ago, everyone was predicting that Ukraine would fall,” Sullivan said, adding that Moscow has already “failed in its fundamental objective” to “subdue” her neighbor.
“The reality is that Putin wins every day that Ukraine doesn't get the resources it needs and Ukraine suffers,” Sullivan added.
Also on Sunday, Germany's top diplomat announced during a visit to southern Ukraine that Berlin would send an additional 100 million euros ($108 million) in humanitarian aid to Kiev, according to the German news agency dpa.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock then had to cancel a visit to a water supply station in the city of Mykolaiv after a Russian drone was spotted in the area, dpa reported. Baerbock and her delegation hurried back to their armored vehicles and the drone briefly followed the convoy before leaving, the agency said.
Russian shelling and rocket attacks on Sunday continued to hit southern and eastern Ukraine, as local Ukrainian officials reported that at least two civilians were killed and eight others wounded in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces.
A woman was injured and a railway station was reduced to a smoldering ruin amid heavy shelling in the eastern town of Kostiantynivka, according to the head of the municipal military administration. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted local police as saying the attacks also damaged an Orthodox church, more than a dozen residential buildings and dozens of shops, a post office, schools and local government offices.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thealpenanews.com/news/international-news-apwire/2024/02/delays-in-western-military-aid-to-ukraine-are-costing-lives/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google expects more advanced AI models to appear in mobile phones in 2025
- Delays in Western military aid to Ukraine are costing lives News, Sports, Jobs
- Nick Offerman Slams 'Last Of Us' Homophobic Backlash To Gay Love Story
- Episode 6: Hollywood on Trial | Hollywood Exiles | CBC Podcasts
- Former USC QB Mo Hasan talks USC football
- Loro Piana Fall 2024 Men's Ready-to-Wear Collection, Fashion Show and Show Review
- Romeo Beckham confirms his separation from Mia Regan | Entertainment
- Samsung Galaxy Ring: specifications, features, release date
- Gold prices range-bound as rate fears persist and inflation signals expected By Investing.com
- South Carolina exit polls show how Trump won the state's 2024 Republican primary
- Writers Read to Celebrate the Golden Age of Entertainment on March 14
- U19 World Cup heroes return to Cricket Central