Delays in Western military aid to Ukraine are costing lives News, Sports, Jobs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Half of all Western military aid promised to Ukraine fails to arrive on time, complicating the task of military planners and ultimately costing the lives of soldiers in Russia's war, the defense minister of Russia said Sunday. Ukraine.

Rustan Umerov, speaking in “Ukraine. 2024 Forum” in Kiev, said any delayed aid delivery meant the loss of Ukrainian troops and underlined Russia's superior military power.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later told attendees at the event that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. It was the first time Kiev confirmed its casualty toll.

Commemorations to mark the war's second anniversary on Saturday brought expressions of continued support, new bilateral security deals and fresh aid commitments from Ukraine's western allies. But Umerov said they still need to live up to their commitments if Ukraine is to have any chance of standing against Russia.

“We look at the enemy: their economy is almost $2 trillion,” he said, adding that they use up to 15% of official and unofficial budget funds for war, which amounts to more than $150 billion. He said that whenever a commitment does not arrive on time, “we lose people, we lose territories”.

During a press conference after the forum on Sunday, Zelenskyy said four brigades did not take part in the country's counteroffensive against Russian forces because they had not received the equipment they expected.

“Can you imagine the number of guys who would have fought, who couldn't? The ones who had to sit and wait for equipment they never received?”

The Ukrainian leader also confirmed plans for an international peace summit to address issues exacerbated by the war, such as nuclear or food security, in Switzerland in 2024. This would be followed by a possible invitation for Russian representatives to attend a second summit later in the year. However, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not submit to a peace plan that did not serve its interests and rejected the idea of ​​direct negotiations.

“Is it possible to talk to a man who kills his opponents?” Zelenskyy said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We will provide a platform where he can agree that he lost this fight and that it was a mistake.”

Zelenskyy also spoke about the ongoing fighting in northeastern Ukraine, where frontline conflict has intensified in recent months leading to the capture of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka. He said Moscow is using heavy artillery fire to put pressure on Ukrainian forces in the direction of Kharkiv and Kupiansk.

However, his speech remained defiant. “Will Ukraine lose in this war? I'm sure it won't be. Our most difficult moment was on February 24 two years ago. We have no choice but to win. (…) If Ukraine loses, then we will not exist. We do not want such an end to this war for our lives.”

Russian forces on Sunday appeared to be pressing west of Avdiivka, the strategic town whose capture this month gave Moscow a major victory as heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who leads Ukrainian forces fighting in the area, said on Sunday that his troops had withdrawn from most of Lastochkyne, a western suburb of Avdiivka. Some Ukrainian media reported on Saturday that Russian troops had taken Lastochkyne, but there was no official confirmation from Kiev and the situation on the battlefield appeared fluid.

Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, claimed on Sunday that he believes Kiev has a path to victory as long as Western allies provide “the tools it needs”.

Speaking to NBC in Washington, Sullivan acknowledged that Ukrainian forces lost Avdiivka due to a lack of ammunition, calling on the US Congress to “step up” and pass the additional $60 billion in security aid requested by the Biden administration.

“I think it's important to take a step back and remember that two years ago, everyone was predicting that Ukraine would fall,” Sullivan said, adding that Moscow has already “failed in its fundamental objective” to “subdue” her neighbor.

“The reality is that Putin wins every day that Ukraine doesn't get the resources it needs and Ukraine suffers,” Sullivan added.

Also on Sunday, Germany's top diplomat announced during a visit to southern Ukraine that Berlin would send an additional 100 million euros ($108 million) in humanitarian aid to Kiev, according to the German news agency dpa.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock then had to cancel a visit to a water supply station in the city of Mykolaiv after a Russian drone was spotted in the area, dpa reported. Baerbock and her delegation hurried back to their armored vehicles and the drone briefly followed the convoy before leaving, the agency said.

Russian shelling and rocket attacks on Sunday continued to hit southern and eastern Ukraine, as local Ukrainian officials reported that at least two civilians were killed and eight others wounded in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces.

A woman was injured and a railway station was reduced to a smoldering ruin amid heavy shelling in the eastern town of Kostiantynivka, according to the head of the municipal military administration. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted local police as saying the attacks also damaged an Orthodox church, more than a dozen residential buildings and dozens of shops, a post office, schools and local government offices.