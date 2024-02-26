Sandwell shortlisted for national awards





Sandwell Council and its staff have been shortlisted for four awards at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) National Awards.

Sandwell Council has been shortlisted twice in the Public Health category for health improvement projects. Shortlisted finalists are also included in the Outstanding Individual Contribution and Rising Star categories. The judges for the awards received more than 900 entries for this year's awards, and the winner will be announced on June 12 in London. Councilor Syeda Khatun MBE, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Communities, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Sandwell Council and its staff have been shortlisted for the LGC Awards. To be shortlisted is fantastic, but it's a real testament to our team and their hard work to be in line for up to four awards. “We are making a real difference to people's lives in Sandwell with the work we do and we couldn't do it without the commitment and dedication of our staff. “We're among some tough competition in each of the categories and I'm looking forward to bringing home some awards in June when the winners are announced.” The Healthy Aging App project, shortlisted for the Public Health Award, is having a transformative impact on making healthcare more inclusive, accessible and culturally sensitive in Sandwell. Health Fabric partnered with Sandwell Public Health, working with local charities and community interest groups to connect with different communities in the Sandwell region. The initiative initially focused on mental health, specifically managing anxiety and panic attacks, as well as long-term conditions by developing and integrating English self-care content and local support links into the UNITY platform and app. Sandwell Better Mental Health programme, shortlisted for a public health award is a range of community wellbeing initiatives for Sandwell residents of all ages. Following the success of the initial program in 2021-2022, which was funded by OHID's Better Mental Health Prevention and Promotion Fund, additional funding was invested to expand the program and increase outreach through work with the voluntary sector and community. Projects to date have focused on parents of young children, men of working age, people from ethnic minority communities, the elderly, carers and people with disabilities or additional needs. Liann Brookes-Smith Interim Director of Public Health at Sandwell Council has been shortlisted for the Outstanding Individual Contribution Award. Liann started working at Sandwell Council as a Public Health Consultant in 2021, having previously worked here as a registrar. She quickly established herself as a trusted and valued colleague and leader due to her strong existing relationships and networks, her efficient and logical approach to problems and her approachable and caring nature. Liann is nominated as a compassionate and empathetic leader who has shown great resilience and creativity in addressing ongoing and new challenges, including building on established partnerships. Emily Jayne Morgan has been shortlisted for the Rising Star Award. Emily, a member of the School Improvement and Public Health team, leads on several key areas including Personal Development, Mental Health and Wellbeing, and Poverty Testing. She has developed strategic and operational support for Sandwell Council, Sandwell schools and regional and national colleagues. Emily works collaboratively with a large number of partners, including co-leader networks and commissioned services, while also undertaking an internship-funded Masters degree. Details about better mental health. Find out more about other aspects of health in Sandwell

