JCU welcomes the final report of the Universities Agreement





JCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Simon Biggs said the Accord's final report is a comprehensive review of Australia's university sector. “I welcome the final report of the Agreement panel. This has been 18 months of very hard work by the Panel and they make some very strong and quality recommendations which, if adopted, will build a much stronger university sector.” He said JCU strongly supports the Accord's focus on increased participation for underrepresented groups and improved support for students. In its submission to the Agreement, JCU highlighted that the current volume-based university funding system penalizes regional universities which, due to their location, simply cannot scale through the number of domestic or international students, creating a disadvantage in communities served by regional universities. . The Agreement's final report recommends introducing a needs-based funding model that acknowledges the cost of providing additional academic and other support, the locality of the institution they attend, and rewards student achievement. Prof. Biggs said governance reforms will provide an important opportunity to rebalance arrangements for regional universities, enabling place-based arrangements between universities, governments and communities, which supports accountability for outcomes. “The report's strong focus on equity and the recommendations that regional universities should be funded in a way that makes them sustainable is a very important result. “This reform has the potential to deliver better outcomes and adequate funding for regional universities, including JCU. We welcome a reformed system that will be able to differentiate and not just treat all universities and all regions and communities as the same.” Prof. Biggs said educational attainment levels in north Queensland needed to rise and the Accord report identified ways the government and universities could work towards this goal. “Recommendations that see students get paid while employed will ease some of the real financial barriers for our future nurses and teachers, and the Report's recognition that increasing medical places at regional universities is key to graduating rural and remote doctors and providing of health equity for regional communities is important”. “We are also particularly pleased by a recommendation for uncapped medical places for First Nations students who meet the entry requirements for a medical degree. “These recommendations are good news for regions like ours and would provide more opportunities for regional and remote students. “We must ensure equal access to quality education for everyone, regardless of background or location. “There needs to be greater support for underrepresented students in regional areas, including students from low socio-economic backgrounds. We want to raise participation and attainment rates in the North, as our communities deserve a more equal approach,” Professor Biggs said.

