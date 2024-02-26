Daoxiang Lake Tsinghua International School





Schrole powers more than 400 international schools worldwide through cutting-edge job posting and talent attraction software. Our schools enjoy the advantage of unlimited job postings and database searches, completely free of placement fees. One such school is Tsinghua International School Daoxiang Lake (Tsingxiang). We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Donald Holder, Head of School, to understand more about how Schrole has helped achieve their recruitment goals. Connecting with Schrole Tsinghua Daoxiang Lake International School (Tsingxiang) strives to provide a diverse educational platform, including the best educational resources that develop the humanistic qualities of students through general knowledge, PE, science and arts courses; as well as their critical thinking ability, liberal spirit and sense of responsibility. We have been with Schrole for almost four years now. When we first contacted Schrole, we were looking for a platform that would allow us to recruit qualified international teachers. We ended up choosing Schrole over competitors thanks to the ease of the platform, the presentation of candidate materials, and everything being completely user-friendly. Since signing up, we have been able to hire many qualified educators through Schrole. In fact, most of our new international faculty now come to us through Schrole. Candidate attraction and retention Connect is an advanced applicant tracking, assessment and ranking system designed specifically to meet the unique needs of international schools and groups that generate high volumes of applicants. Not only do our schools have access to over 200,000 international educators, but also our industry-leading Applicant Tracking System and global recruitment events. The user-friendly layout of the Connect interface cannot be overemphasized. The user interface is essential when traversing what constitutes a resume database. Some platforms are frustrating in their design, but not the Schrole. The ease with which we can find potential candidates has exceeded our expectations. Schrole achieves what it sets out to do and does it with ease. This is important when pursuing global recruitment, especially as a principal when my time should be spent more on the day-to-day running of my school rather than searching for a potential candidate. Schrole's recommendation to other international schools Donald has become a dedicated supporter of our software, driven by the sustained success that Tsinghua Daoxiang Lake (Tsingxiang) International School has achieved and continues to experience through the use of Schrole. If you are an international school considering Schrole, use it. There will always be some less-than-ideal candidates at any recruitment site, but Schrole has only qualified candidates for the most part. Our school now exclusively uses Schrole as our global recruitment tool, having tried and stopped using other sites. That's how much confidence we have in Schrole as a valuable resource with good customer service. 10/10.”

