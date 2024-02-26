Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) rose in the news of many interested third parties





Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeast Asset Managementpublished the Global Fund's Q4 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund had a strong year in 2023 and almost doubled the FTSE Developed Value Index, while almost equaling the tech-led FTSE Development Index. The fund returned 7.03% in the fourth quarter, compared with 9.20% and 11.43% for the indices, respectively. For the full year, the fund returned 22.48% compared to 13.54% and 23.61% respectively for the indices. Additionally, please check the top five fund holdings to know their top picks in 2023. Longleaf Partners Global Fund presented shares as Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Based in Luxembourg, Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) provides cable and mobile services. On February 23, 2024, shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) closed at $15.91 per share. Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)'s one-month return was -7.77%, and its shares lost 18.16% of their value over the past 52 weeks. Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has a market capitalization of $2.728 billion. Longleaf Partners Global Fund stated the following about Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) in its Q4 2023 investor letter: “Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Latin American wireless and cable company Millicom was also a top performer for the year, as it was a top detractor in 2022. Millicom rallied earlier in the year on news of multiple third-party interests. The share price retreated in the second quarter after Millicom confirmed it had ended acquisition discussions with private equity firm Apollo Global. We were not counting on an Apollo acquisition as a result and our valuation was not affected by the news. The year's most compelling and value-adding update was the arrival of a new shareholder, French billionaire Xavier Niel, founder of French broadband internet provider Iliad, and the subsequent shake-up of executive management and the board. Niel built an approximately 30% ownership stake in Millicom through his investment vehicle Atlas Investissement. He took a seat on the Nominating Committee, where Southeastern also has a seat, and also sought several board seats. In August, Millicom announced the resignation of Chairman Jos Antonio Ros Garca, with CEO Mauricio Ramos taking over as Interim Chairman and scheduled to step down as CEO of the business in 2024. In addition, Maxime Lombardini, Vice-Chairman and former CEO of Iliad. joined Millicom as President and COO, adding significant industry expertise and capital allocation discipline to the company. We reduced our position due to strong price performance.” The story continues A telecom tower on the city skyline showing the company's vast reach. Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) is not on our list The 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was held by 8 hedge fund portfolios, down from 7 in the previous quarter, according to our database. We discussed Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) at another article and shared Bonhoeffer Capital Management's views on the company last quarter. In addition, please see our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors. Suggested Articles: Disclosure: None. This article was originally published in The inner monkey.

