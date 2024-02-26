Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and volatility, trade chief warns

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The head of the World Trade Organization warned on Monday that war, uncertainty and instability are weighing on the global economy and urged the bloc to embrace reforms as elections in nearly half the world's population could bring new challenges.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tried to offer some praise for her organization as it held its biennial meeting in the United Arab Emirates, even as it faces pressure from the United States and other nations.

But she was blunt about the risks ahead, as higher prices for food, energy and other essentials bite into people's pockets, fueling political disillusionment.

People everywhere are worried about the future, and that will be felt at the ballot box this year, she said.

None is perhaps more critical to the WTO than the US presidential election on 5 November.

Former President Donald Trump, who threatened to withdraw the US from the WTO and repeatedly imposed tariffs on imported goods for perceived friends and enemies, is running again. A Trump victory could cloud global trade again.

Okonjo-Iweala did not mention Trump by name, but offered a warning about attacks against multilateralism.

The multilateral trading system, which I call a global public good since it was created 75 years ago, continues to be misrepresented in some quarters and undermined, she said.

But even if President Joe Biden is re-elected, the United States has deep reservations about the WTO. The US under the past three administrations has blocked appointments to its appeals court and it no longer functions. Washington says WTO judges have exceeded their authority too often in deciding cases.

The US has also criticized China for still describing itself as a developing country, as it did when it joined the WTO in 2001. Washington, Europe and others say Beijing improperly blocks access to developing industries and steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. The United States also says China floods world markets with cheap steel, aluminum and other products.

WTO member countries will discuss a deal to end subsidies that contribute to overfishing, extending a tax break on digital media such as movies and video games and agricultural issues when meeting this week in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi.

Also on Monday at the opening session, Comoros and Timor-Leste joined the WTO, bringing the number of nations in the bloc to 166.

But headwinds remain for the organization and the world economy, especially as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic remains uneven across nations.

Okonjo-Iweala did not mention Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, although she noted the ongoing disruption of shipping caused by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea to the conflict.

Shipping disruptions on vital waterways such as the Red Sea and the Panama Canal are a new source of delays and inflationary pressure, she said.

The WTO is also hampered by its voting format, with major decisions requiring consensus meaning that countries must actively vote in favor of proposals to enter into force.

If we thought the world looked tough in mid-2022, when we were slowly emerging from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine had shaken food and energy security, we are in an even tougher place today, Okonjo-Iweala said.