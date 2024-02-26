Ethiopia: End extrajudicial executions in Amhara region, bring perpetrators to justice

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) extrajudicially executed civilians in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara regional state, and in some cases denied family members the right to bury their loved ones, Amnesty International said at a new briefing. today.

Conference titled We thought they would fight those who came to fight, Extrajudicial executions in Bahir Dar by ENDF soldiers, documents how ENDF soldiers extrajudicially executed six civilians in Abune Hara and Lideta neighborhoods of Kebele 14 area on August 8, 2023.

Two months later, on October 10 and 11, ENDF members extrajudicially executed six more men, including at least five civilians, in the city's Seba Tamit neighborhood.

The Ethiopian government must urgently launch effective independent investigations into human rights abuses in the context of the ongoing armed conflict in Bahir Dar and the entire Amhara region. Tigere Chagutah Amnesty International Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

The human rights impact of the conflict in the Amhara region has been slow to emerge due to an internet shutdown, partial communications disruptions and an ongoing comprehensive state of emergency that is affecting freedom of speech and the media, and the fear of retaliation.

The Government of Ethiopia must urgently launch effective independent investigations into human rights abuses in the context of the ongoing armed conflict in Bahir Dar and throughout the Amhara region. When there is sufficient evidence, those suspected of committing violations should be prosecuted in trials that meet international fair trial standards, without resorting to the death penalty. said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Serious violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), as documented in this conference, may constitute war crimes which are crimes under international law. Extrajudicial executions are also a violation of the right to life protected by international human rights law.

In Ethiopia, systematic impunity continues to embolden perpetrators of crimes in the absence of credible justice and accountability for grave abuses that constitute crimes under international law. It is time to put an end to this widespread lack of justice accountability across the country. Chagutah tiger

EXTRAJUDICIAL EXECUTIONS OF AUGUST IN ABUNE HARA AND LIDETA

According to eyewitnesses and family members, the victims were killed by bullet wounds fired from close range.

One of those executed without trial was Yitateku Ayalew, who was shot dead by an ENDF soldier in her home near Lideta, according to a number of witnesses, including Biniyam*, a 17-year-old relative. Biniyam said that Yitateku was baking engineer on the morning of August 8 when they started hearing gunshots.

We started hearing gunshots around 8 am from Mulugeta Real Estate. The people in the compound asked Yitatek to stop baking injera in the compound and go home. She said: My son doesn't eat breakfast and I have to finish. She refused to listen. Around 9.15, a group of soldiers came running. I think they were following someone on the street. They then started shooting at the compound and hit Yitateku and another person. They shot through a hole in the fence and left.

The other victims are Aynew Defresh, a 55-year-old trader and his two sons, Kassahun and Abraham. The three men were shot dead in the street on their way home from church. A family member said that when they called Aynews on the phone, an individual they believed to be from the ENDF picked up and said: It was a minor accident. Family members eventually took all three bodies home.

Two months after the first fighting in Bahir Dar, on October 10, fighting broke out again in other parts of the city, mainly in the Seba Tam area.

Amnesty International has verified the extrajudicial execution of six people by ENDF soldiers on October 10 and 11. Among them was a patient extrajudicially executed inside a health center by ENDF soldiers. ENDF soldiers also beat and threatened health workers with guns at the same health center.

In the same area, ENDF soldiers extrajudicially executed three brothers and one of their neighbors on the morning of October 11 after entering the home of 69-year-old Tadesse Mekonen. Three different people interviewed by Amnesty International said ENDF soldiers killed Tadesses' three sons and a person who rented a room inside his compound.

Kassa*, one of Tadesses' relatives, who was with the family at the time of the attack, said they opened the door for the soldiers and they [ENDF soldiers] escorted all male family members out of their compound. He said the ENDF soldiers started to baton the men before one of the soldiers said, Don't let anyone go; shoot them all.

According to Kassa, ENDF soldiers initially stopped the family from taking the bodies, so they had to wait until the soldiers left. Three witnesses said that the bodies were lying on the road from 9 am to 4 pm. Kassa said the family had to hide and bury the bodies in another church, rather than a closer church where they are members of the congregation.

Amnesty International asked each interviewee how they identified the perpetrators as ENDF. Most of them said that the ENDF had been active in Bahir Dar for three months before the fighting started and that they could recognize their uniform. Some said ENDF asked questions such as Bring the gun; Does it support Fano? victims or their families.

Over a year after the end of hostilities in Tigray, ENDF soldiers continue to violate human rights and international humanitarian law in yet another armed conflict environment.

Ethiopian authorities must ensure that allegations of violations of international law since the end of 2020 by ENDF and allied forces are investigated and brought before a court.

It is time to bring Ethiopia back into regional and international scrutiny. Country partners, including members of the United Nations Human Rights Council, should take immediate steps to resume their review of the human rights situation in Ethiopia and establish a process to follow up on its findings. International Commission of Experts on Human Rights in Ethiopia. ICHREE).

On 9 February 2024, Amnesty International shared its preliminary findings with the Ministry of Justice with a copy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. At the time of writing, the organization had not received a response.

Background

In August 2023, a non-international armed conflict broke out in the Amhara region between the ENDF and Fano militias. The former allies-turned-enemies had previously fought together in the Tigray region of Northern Ethiopia. The fighting followed the November 2022 cessation of hostilities agreement (CoHA) between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and an April 2023 decision by the federal government to integrate regional special forces into federal forces. Dissatisfied with this decision, members of the Amhara Special Police Force (ASPF) joined the Fano militia.

On August 1, 2023, the ENDF issued a public warning to a group it called disrupters of peace in the country on behalf of Fano. On 2 August 2023, residents in several parts of the Amhara region reported to the media about clashes between the ENDF and Fano militia.

On 4 August 2023, the Ethiopian government declared a six-month state of emergency with nationwide application, following increasing violence in the Amhara region, which was further extended for four months on 2 February 2024.

* We have changed the names of the witnesses to protect their identities.