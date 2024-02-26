Swinburne welcomes final report of Australian Universities Agreement as promise for new era of education





Swinburne University of Technology welcomes the publication of the final report of the Australian Universities Agreement and acknowledges the comprehensive work undertaken by Professor Mary OKane AC and the expert panel. The report highlights the importance of equity and innovation as critical areas for transformation within the education sector. Swinburne Vice-Chancellor Professor Pascale Quester welcomes the opportunity provided by the Agreement process to take an important step towards creating an innovative, equitable and modern tertiary sector. “Our sector must become stronger, future-focused, resilient and adaptable to global challenges. We must not miss this chance to make a generational change to improve outcomes for students and prospects for our country,” she said. The final report highlights the need for universities to innovate and evolve in terms of type, diversity, size and number over the coming decades. Swinburne University of Technology thrives on doing things differently, so we welcome this focus. “We especially look forward to seeing the responses to the recommendations for equity and partnering with industry to achieve better outcomes for all. “Swinburne is an innovator in work-integrated learning (WIL), having already achieved our target to deliver WIL to all undergraduate students. We are delighted that the Agreement has accepted our suggestion that employers should contribute to student support through these practices and practices and practices. placements to avoid the debilitating employment poverty that many of them faced.” Swinburne's commitment to supporting lifelong learning, equality and dual sector collaboration We also support reports that call for strong partnerships across government, tertiary providers, industry and trade unions, through TAFE Centers of Excellence. As a proud dual sector university, Swinburne understands the need to combine the practical skills of vocational education with the knowledge of higher education discipline experts to address the challenges of lifelong learning and the skills crisis, to offer students the best of both approaches, says Professor Quester. New industries stem from innovation, whether in space, the energy transition or MedTech, they will require knowledge and skills and we are ready to work in partnership to deliver the workforce that is needed. “We must support students, particularly those from marginalized groups who face significant structural barriers to participation, negative employer perceptions and financial constraints. As Australia transitions from a resource to a knowledge economy, we can leave no one behind and we must ensure that rich digital futures are open to all. The agreement provides a unique opportunity to increase the overall equity and fairness of the university system.” “We look forward to the government's response, which must be underpinned by tangible investment, as we work with both government and the sector to advocate for change and progress towards a more equitable focus on quality, access and impact.

