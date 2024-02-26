Egypt: Human Rights Group and its director are threatened and defamed

The reprisals follow reports of Gaza border activity

Egyptian authorities and related groups have responded to recent reports from the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, an Egyptian human rights group focused on Egypt's militarized North Sinai, with a smear campaign and threats against the group. and its director, Ahmed Salem, 18 years old. Civil society organizations denounced today.

Since mid-February 2024, several government and pro-government figures and entities have engaged in an aggressive smear campaign against the Sinai and Salem Foundation on television, newspapers and social media. Salem, an Egyptian human rights activist based in the United Kingdom, said that, through intermediaries close to the Egyptian authorities, he received threats to return to Egypt if he did not abandon his job. One such threat, through a government-appointed local Sinai clan leader, warned that Salem is not far from reaching the country.

Egyptian authorities must immediately end the threats against the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights and its director Ahmed Salem, said Seth Binder, Director of Advocacy, Center for Middle East Democracy. The Egyptian authorities must ensure the safety of his family in Egypt and end their smear campaigns and relentless, multi-year crackdown on human rights groups and independent organizations.

On February 14, 2024, Sinai Foundationissued a reportbased on the witnesscalculationphotography andvideoin connection with the Egyptian authorities hastened the construction of a fortified area on the border with Gaza and Israel in Egypt's North Sinai, which was reportedly intended to host refugees from Gaza in the event of a collective displacement as a result of the conflict continued armed in Gaza. The report wascovered extensivelyfrom large internationalnews agencies ANDnewspaper.

Salem said that since February 15, 2024, according to two sources in North Sinai, the Egyptian military has increased patrols and checkpoints in the area, detaining residents and construction workers and searching the contents of their mobile phones in an attempt to scared. locals and prevent reporting on the construction work of the fortified area.

On February 17, 2024, a prominent pro-government TV anchor and member of the governmentsThe Supreme Media Regulatory Council,who plays aleading role in censorshipand the government's crackdown on independent reporting, described Salem on pro-government television TEN as an agent linked to terrorist groups and Israel's Mossad, among other accusations presented without evidence.

The official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Sinai Tribal Union, the main pro-military militia group in Egypt's North Sinai,DESCRIBED, on February 16, the Sinai Foundation, without naming it, and independent reports, as attempts by conspirators to spread poison against the Egyptian State. some pro-government siteson X and Facebook published pictures of Salem with similar claims.

Satellite images of the border area taken between February 5 and 19 and analyzed by Amnesty International's Evidence Lab show the clearing of land and the construction of a new wall.

Satellite images from February 5, 2024 show the border area of ​​Egypt, Israel and the Gaza Strip. This includes the two main crossings, Rafa and Keram Shalom. Three security points have been created that will become the border for the construction of the new wall. 2024 Planet Labs, Inc.

By February 19, 2024, satellite images show that about 15 square km of vegetation has been scraped off. A new wall has been erected along security checkpoints west of the border and the wall is continuing along the south. Long lines of trucks continue to stand at the Rafah crossing, and many appear to have gathered in the northwest corner of the scrapped area. 2024 Plant Labs, Inc.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian government has launched apublic relations exerciseto deny news of the construction of camps for Palestinians in Sinai. On February 16, 2024, the State Intelligence Service of Egyptdenied in an official statementthat the government was preparing to host Palestinians in Sinai and said such reports give a false impression, falsely propagated by some, that Egypt is participating in the crime of (forced) expulsion that some parties have advocated in Israel.

For more than a decade, the government of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has used the mediasmear campaignsto intimidate human rights activists and discredit their work as part of eamultifaceted campaignto obliterate Egypt's once vibrant civic space. Those campaigns have often been led by television anchors who are close to government and security circles or hold official positions, and have included aggressive forms of disinformation and statements that in some cases includeincitement to violenceANDthreats of harm.

Such campaigns are often involvedtransnational oppression,GOALHuman rights defenders based outside Egypt,including from harassment, arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions andcriminal prosecutions of family membersof those living in exile. Despite living in the UK with his wife and children, Salem expressed fears that authorities could target his family members in Egypt. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor,saidon February 22 that she asked the Egyptian government to guarantee the safety of him (Salem) and his families. The Egyptian government should heed this call and prevent any retaliation against members of the Salem family, the organizations said.

The Sinai Foundation has been one of the main independent and reliable sources of information on developments in North Sinai, where Egyptian government forces, mainly the army, have foughtarmed militants of Wilayat Sina (Sinai Province), an armed group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014. Both the army and ISIS militantshave committed serious abuses,some of which constitute war crimes according to Human Rights Watch, but the armed clashes remained largely hidden due to Egyptian military restrictions on reporting.

Under the pretext of fighting this armed group, the Egyptian security forceshave displaced tens of thousandsof the inhabitants of North Sinai andrestrictions imposedfor the movement of people and goods, which have brought commercial and economic activity to a standstill for several years. According to Human Rights Watchexplorative, thousands of North Sinai residents have been subjected to mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, abductions, torture and extrajudicial killings. Since then, North Sinai has become a closed military zone under a tight siege of government media to prevent the flow of information and limit the access of journalists and independent observers.

Although apparently the army haswas able to largely eradicateWilayt Sina, and its attacks have almost ceased since 2022, the region effectively remains a closed military zone where independent reporting is severely restricted.Mass demolitions of houses, destruction of agricultural land and forced evictionsby the army in the border and non-border areas have been among the main complaints of the local population. The fortified area currently being built by the Egyptian government includes some of theAREASfrom where the local population had been forcibly expelled.

Egyptian authorities must immediately stop reprisals against critics living abroad and end its zero-tolerance policy of independent reporting, which is effectively criminalizing freedom of association and expression and human rights work . The Egyptian authorities should also immediately allow independent journalists and independent civil society to work freely in Sinai and report on the grievances of its residents after a decade of military operations hidden from public scrutiny, as well as any impact of ongoing cross-border developments. armed conflict in Gaza.

Instead of intensifying its obstruction of reporting in Sinai, the government should ensure that human rights abuses committed during a decade of military operations there are independently investigated, including those courageously documented by the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights Adam Coogle, Deputy Middle East and North Africa Director at Human Rights Watch said.